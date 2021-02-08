When are the SAG Awards in 2021? What to know about the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild announced nominations for the 2021 SAG Awards on February 4, putting a clearer focus on the Oscars race for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. But in keeping with the strangest awards season in history, the SAG Awards threw a bunch of curveballs at pundits and experts, leaving off expected contenders like

in “Mank” and

in “Da 5 Bloods” in favor of surprise nominees like

in “Minari” and

in “Minari.” Ahead, everything to know about the 2021 SAG Awards, including how to watch, when it happens, and who is nominated.

When are the SAG Awards?

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards take place on Sunday, April 4 beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The event will air on both TNT and TBS and also stream online. The SAG Awards 2021 ceremony was initially scheduled for March 14, but shifted to Easter Sunday, April 4, after the Recording Academy moved the Grammys from late January to March 14. All of the calendar changes happened because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has extended awards season far beyond its traditional timeline.

How to watch the SAG Awards?

Cable subscribers can check out the SAG Awards 2021 on TNT and TBS beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The show will replay at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. The SAG Awards will also stream live online via Hulu Live, YouTube TV, and the TNT and TBS website (though a cable subscription is required).

Who is nominated for the 2021 SAG Awards?

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honor the best acting in film and television and are often seen as a reliable indicator for the Academy Awards due to the actors’ branch having the largest footprint inside the academy. This year, the SAG Awards nominated expected Best Actor contenders Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” Gary Oldman for “Mank,” Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal,” and in a surprise, Steven Yeun for “Minari.” (Tom Hanks for “News of the World” and Delroy Lindo for “Da 5 Bloods” were among the high profile snubs.)

For Best Actress, SAG nominated Oscar favorites Viola Davis for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Frances McDormand for “Nomadland,” Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman,” Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman,” and also Amy Adams for “Hillbilly Elegy.” Like Yeun, Adams’ nomination was a bit of a surprise — despite the SAG Awards’ long-time infatuation with the actress. Adams was singled out over presumable Oscar contenders like Zendaya for “Malcolm & Marie” and Sophia Loren for “The Life Ahead.”

In Best Supporting Actor, the SAG Awards nominated Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy,” Olivia Colman for “The Father,” Youn Yuh-Jung for “Minari,” and Helena Zengel for “News of the World.”

The Best Supporting Actor nominees are Chadwick Boseman for “Da 5 Bloods,” Sacha Baron Cohen for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Jared Leto for “The Little Things,” and Leslie Odom, Jr. for “One Night in Miami.”

The SAG Awards best ensemble nominees are “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

On the television side, notable nominees included multiple cast members from “The Crown” (including Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, and Gillian Anderson for Best Drama Actress and Josh O’Connor for Best Drama Actor), “Schitt’s Creek” (all four of the show’s leads were nominated in the comedy actor categories), “Ozark” (nominations for Laura Linney, Julia Garner, and Jason Bateman), and “The Queen’s Gambit” (nominations for Bill Camp and star Anya Taylor-Joy). For the full list of nominations, head here.

Who is hosting the SAG Awards?

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards do not have a host this year.

Are the SAG Awards on the same weekend as the Grammys?

No. In fact, the Record Academy’s decision to move the Grammy Awards to March 14, the date originally held by the SAG Awards, rankled the actors’ union. “We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement when the Recording Academy made its decision in January. “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”