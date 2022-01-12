Everything to know about the 2022 SAG Awards nominations and ceremony

Members of the Screen Actors Guild have put their imprimaturs on awards season’s acting races with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, February 27, and will bestow acting awards on last year’s best lead and supporting performances on film and television. Here’s everything to know about the 2022 SAG Awards, including who was nominated and how to watch the 2022 SAG Awards online.

Who are the SAG Awards nominees?

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced Wednesday, January 12 . The SAG Awards 2022 nominated actors and actresses in 15 categories – including six on the film side and nine for television. Here are the nominees:

The Motion Picture Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

JAVIER BARDEM / Desi Arnaz – “BEING THE RICARDOS”

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Phil Burbank – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

ANDREW GARFIELD / Jon – “TICK, TICK…BOOM!”

WILL SMITH / Richard Williams – “KING RICHARD”

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Macbeth – “THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker – “THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Leda – “THE LOST DAUGHTER”

LADY GAGA / Patrizia Reggiani – “HOUSE OF GUCCI”

JENNIFER HUDSON / Aretha Franklin – “RESPECT”

NICOLE KIDMAN / Lucille Ball – “BEING THE RICARDOS”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

BEN AFFLECK / Uncle Charlie – “THE TENDER BAR”

BRADLEY COOPER / Jon Peters – “LICORICE PIZZA”

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi – “CODA”

JARED LETO / Paolo Gucci – “HOUSE OF GUCCI”

KODI SMIT-McPHEE / Peter Gordon – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

CAITRÍONA BALFE / Ma – “BELFAST”

CATE BLANCHETT / Dr. Lilith Ritter – “NIGHTMARE ALLEY”

ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita – “WEST SIDE STORY”

KIRSTEN DUNST / Rose Gordon – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

RUTH NEGGA / Clare – “PASSING”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BELFAST

CAITRÍONA BALFE / Ma

JUDI DENCH / Granny

JAMIE DORNAN / Pa

JUDE HILL / Buddy

CIARÁN HINDS / Pop

COLIN MORGAN / Billy Clanton

CODA

EUGENIO DERBEZ / Bernardo Villalobos

DANIEL DURANT / Leo Rossi

EMILIA JONES / Ruby Rossi

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi

MARLEE MATLIN / Jackie Rossi

FERDIA WALSH-PEELO / Miles

DON’T LOOK UP

CATE BLANCHETT / Brie Evantee

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Yule

LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / Dr. Randall Mindy

ARIANA GRANDE / Riley Bina

JONAH HILL / Jason Orlean

JENNIFER LAWRENCE / Kate Dibiasky

MELANIE LYNSKEY / June Mindy

SCOTT MESCUDI / DJ Chello

ROB MORGAN / Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe

HIMESH PATEL / Phillip

RON PERLMAN / Benedict Drask

TYLER PERRY / Jack Bremmer

MARK RYLANCE / Peter Isherwell

MERYL STREEP / President Orlean

HOUSE OF GUCCI

ADAM DRIVER / Maurizio Gucci

LADY GAGA / Patrizia Reggiani

SALMA HAYEK / Pina Auriemma

JACK HUSTON / Domenico De Sole

JEREMY IRONS / Rodolfo Gucci

JARED LETO / Paolo Gucci

AL PACINO / Aldo Gucci

KING RICHARD

JON BERNTHAL / Rick Macci

AUNJANUE ELLIS / Oracene “Brandi” Williams

TONY GOLDWYN / Paul Cohen

SANIYYA SIDNEY / Venus Williams

DEMI SINGLETON / Serena Williams

WILL SMITH / Richard Williams

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

BLACK WIDOW

DUNE

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

NO TIME TO DIE

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

The Television Program Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MURRAY BARTLETT / Armond – “THE WHITE LOTUS”

OSCAR ISAAC / Jonathan – “SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE”

MICHAEL KEATON / Dr. Samuel Finnix – “DOPESICK”

EWAN McGREGOR / Halston – “HALSTON”

EVAN PETERS / Det. Colin Zabel – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya – “THE WHITE LOTUS”

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Aretha Franklin – “GENIUS: ARETHA”

MARGARET QUALLEY / Alex – “MAID”

JEAN SMART / Helen Fahey – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”

KATE WINSLET / Mare Sheehan – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy – “SUCCESSION”

BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy – “SUCCESSION”

LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun – “SQUID GAME”

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy – “SUCCESSION”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”

JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok – “SQUID GAME”

ELISABETH MOSS / June Osborne/Offred – “THE HANDMAID’S TALE”

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy – “SUCCESSION”

REESE WITHERSPOON / Bradley Jackson – “THE MORNING SHOW”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky – “THE KOMINSKY METHOD”

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent – “TED LASSO”

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

ELLE FANNING / Catherine – “THE GREAT”

SANDRA OH / Ji-Yoon Kim – “THE CHAIR”

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones – “TED LASSO”

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton – “TED LASSO”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

ALEXIS BLEDEL / Emily Malek

MADELINE BREWER / Janine Lindo

AMANDA BRUGEL / Rita Blue

ANN DOWD / Aunt Lydia Clements

O-T FAGBENLE / Luke Bankole

JOSEPH FIENNES / Commander Fred Waterford

SAM JAEGER / Mark Tuello

MAX MINGHELLA / Commander Nick Blaine

ELISABETH MOSS / June Osborne/Offred

YVONNE STRAHOVSKI / Serena Joy Waterford

BRADLEY WHITFORD / Commander Joseph Lawrence

SAMIRA WILEY / Moira Strand

THE MORNING SHOW

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy

SHARI BELAFONTE / Julia

ELI BILDNER / Joel Rapkin

NESTOR CARBONELL / Yanko Flores

STEVE CARELL / Mitch Kessler

BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison

MARK DUPLASS / Charlie “Chip” Black

AMBER FRIENDLY / Layla Bell

JANINA GAVANKAR / Alison Namazi

VALERIA GOLINO / Paola Lambruschini

TARA KARSIAN / Gayle Berman

HANNAH LEDER / Isabella

GRETA LEE / Stella Bak

JULIANNA MARGULIES / Laura Peterson

JOE MARINELLI / Donny Spagnoli

MICHELLE MEREDITH / Lindsey Sherman

RUAIRI O’CONNOR / Ty Fitzgerald

JOE PACHECO / Bart Daley

KAREN PITTMAN / Mia Jordan

VICTORIA TATE / Rena Robinson

DESEAN K. TERRY / Daniel Henderson

REESE WITHERSPOON / Bradley Jackson

SQUID GAME

HEO SUNG-TAE / Deok-su

JUN YOUNG-SOO / Game Operator Voice

JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok

KIM JOO-RYOUNG / Mi-nyeo

LEE BYUNG-HUN / Front Man

LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun

OH YOUNG-SOO / Oh Il-nam

PARK HAE-SOO / Cho Sang-woo

ANUPAM TRIPATHI / Ali

WI HA-JUN / Hwang Jun-ho

SUCCESSION

NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch

JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy

DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney

PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon

JIHAE / Berry Schneider

JUSTINE LUPE / Willa

MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans

DASHA NEKRASOVA / Comfrey Pellits

SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin

DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller

ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy

J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy

FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy

ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate

YELLOWSTONE

KELSEY ASBILLE / Monica Dutton

WES BENTLEY / Jamie Dutton

RYAN BINGHAM / Walker

GIL BIRMINGHAM / Thomas Rainwater

IAN BOHEN / Ryan

EDEN BROLIN / Mia

KEVIN COSTNER / John Dutton

HUGH DILLON / Sheriff Donnie Haskell

LUKE GRIMES / Kayce Dutton

HASSIE HARRISON / Laramie

COLE HAUSER / Rip Wheeler

JEN LANDON / Teeter

FINN LITTLE / Carter

BRECKEN MERRILL / Tate Dutton

WILL PATTON / Garrett Randle

PIPER PERABO / Summer Higgins

KELLY REILLY / Beth Dutton

DENIM RICHARDS / Colby

TAYLOR SHERIDAN / Travis

FORRIE J. SMITH / Lloyd

JEFFERSON WHITE / Jimmy Hurdstrom

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE GREAT

JULIAN BARRATT / Dr. Vinodel

BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth

SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo

ELLE FANNING / Catherine

PHOEBE FOX / Marial

BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady

ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop

DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter

FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana

GWILYM LEE / Grigor Dymov

CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina

HACKS

ROSE ABDOO / Josefina

CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan

PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels

MARK INDELICATO / Damien

POPPY LIU / Kiki

CHRIS McDONALD / Marty Ghilain

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

JENNA LYNG ADAMS / Darshani

SARAH BAKER / Mindy Kominsky

CASEY THOMAS BROWN / Lane

MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky

LISA EDELSTEIN / Phoebe

ASHLEIGH LaTHROP / Breana

EMILY OSMENT / Theresa

HALEY JOEL OSMENT / Robbie

PAUL REISER / Martin

GRAHAM ROGERS / Jude

MELISSA TANG / Margaret

KATHLEEN TURNER / Roz

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

AARON DOMINGUEZ / Oscar

SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora

JACKIE HOFFMAN / Uma Heller

JAYNE HOUDYSHELL / Bunny

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage

AMY RYAN / Jan

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam

TED LASSO

ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae

KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo

PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt

CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent

BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard

TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya

NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley

SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

COBRA KAI

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

LOKI

MARE OF EASTTOWN

SQUID GAME

Who is the recipient of the SAG Awards lifetime achievement award this year?

Former SAG Award winner Helen Mirren will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony, making her the 57th performer to earn that honor. In an announcement about Mirren’s award last year, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent. Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II. She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances. I’ve always felt a kinship with Helen. She’s the Queen of England and I’m the Queen of Queens. She won an Oscar and I’m left-hander of the year. It’s uncanny. And, it is my deep, personal honor to be the first to congratulate Helen as the 57th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Bravo, my dear!”

“I am honoured to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award,” said Mirren in her own statement. “Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me.”

When are the SAG Awards?

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place on Sunday, February 27. The two-hour ceremony will air live on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to watch the SAG Awards online?

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS and can be streamed online via those channels’ websites – although a cable provider login is required to watch live. The awards are also available to Hulu + Live subscribers and YouTube TV subscribers among other digital television platforms.

