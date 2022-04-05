When is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 finale? Fox announces May schedule

When is “The Masked Singer” Season 7 finale? Set your DVRs for Wednesday, May 18 at 8/7c as that’s when the seventh winner will be crowned on Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show. This season is unlike any of the previous cycles as it features a battle between Team Good, Team Bad and Team Cuddly. The network has also announced key premiere dates for May 2022 including “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” “Beat Shazam,” “MasterChef,” “Lego Masters” and “Fantasy Island.” Read on for all the details.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 costumes, judges and host

So far Team Good is in the lead on “The Masked Singer” as Firefly has advanced to the season finale. But who will the singing diva face off against? We’ll find out soon enough, as the last costumes standing from Group B and Group C will earn the privilege of duking it out against Firefly in the May 18 ender. Nick Cannon hosts the program, and the panelists are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

The famous faces already eliminated from “TMS” Season 7 are Duff Goldman (McTerrier), Joe Buck (Ram), Jorge Garcia (Cyclops), Jordan Mailata (Thingamabob) and Christie Brinkley (Lemur). The 10 costumes still in the competition are Firefly, Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy, Ringmaster, Baby Mammoth, Jack in the Box, Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny.

At stake for the ultimate winner is the coveted Golden Mask, which only six celebrities have taken home over the past several years. (See “The Masked Singer” winners list). T-Pain (Monster) was the show’s first-ever champion, followed by Wayne Brady (Fox), Kandi Burruss (Night Angel), LeAnn Rimes (Sun), Nick Lachey (Piglet) and Jewel (Queen of Hearts).

SEE Ken Jeong is ‘getting a Will Smith vibe’ from Hydra on ‘The Masked Singer’ — here’s why he’s dead wrong

“So You Think You Can Dance” debuts immediately following the “Masked” finale on May 18, and it’s going through a major cast shake-up at the judging table. Gone are longtime panelists Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy. Instead, Season 17 will introduce what Fox is dubbing “a new dynamic judging panel” featuring Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa. And yes, Cat Deeley returns as host of the dance competition series.

Here is Fox’s May schedule of key 2022 airdates:

Sunday, May 1:

7:00-7:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Encore Episode)

7:30-8:00 PM DUNCANVILLE (Season Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM THE GREAT NORTH (All-New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (All-New Episode)

Wednesday, May 18:

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)

Monday, May 23

8:00-9:00 PM DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM BEAT SHAZAM (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, May 25:

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (All-New Episode)

Tuesday, May 31:

8:00-9:00 PM LEGO MASTERS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FANTASY ISLAND (Season Premiere)