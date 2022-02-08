Early Tuesday morning Tracee Ellis Ross and Instagram celeb Leslie Jordan (in a tux) appeared in Zoom-ish windows to announce the nominees for the 94th Oscars.

It was “the most fun I’ve ever had at 5:25 in the morning—NOT!” according to Jordan, but for many actors and actresses, especially some whose nominations were not a lock, like Kristen Stewart, Jessie Buckley, and Aunjanue Ellis, it may have been!

For those watching at home, though, there may have been a moment of stark realization: there’s some catching up to do. Years ago, if you wanted to watch all the titles nominated for best picture you’d have to put on your hat and coat and go to the theater. Today, it’s a little easier.

To that end, here’s how to watch the 2022 Oscars Best Picture nominees.

Where can I watch the 2022 Best Picture nominees?

“Belfast,” which received nominations for actors Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, director and screenwriter Kenneth Branagh, songwriter Van Morrison, and its sound team were also nominated, is an old school, prestige picture for grown-ups, and it’s still playing in theaters in a fairly wide release. You can, however, watch it at home, but the rental will cost you. It is not bundled into any of the large streaming services. It is available via Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and elsewhere for $19.99.

“CODA,” the beloved coming-of-age film set in a New England fishing community starring Emilia Jones as a Child of Deaf Adults (hence the title, but it is also a pun because it is also about music) is one of the smaller movies nominated this year. But with nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Kotsur as a supporting actor, it’s a true crowd-pleaser worth catching up with if you haven’t seen it already. The film is streaming now on Apple TV+.

“Don’t Look Up,” the stress-inducing comedy from Adam McKay starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and a planet-leveling asteroid is ready to raise your blood pressure right now at Netflix. It was nominated for four Oscars overall, including Best Editing, Best Score, and Best Original Screenplay.

“Drive My Car,” the three-hour Japanese-language drama that won the top prize with the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the National Society of Film Critics, pulled off the rare stunt of getting a Best International Feature nomination as well as Best Picture. (Ryusuke Hamaguchi is also nominated for Best Director, and he shares a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination with Takamasa Oe.) Alas, you will need to drive your car to see this film in some of the nation’s finer art houses (like Lincoln Center in New York) for now.

“Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert’s legendary science fiction novel, which picked up 10 nominations in all including Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Adapted Screenplay, is ready to haunt your dreams on the usual platforms like Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu and elsewhere for $5.99. David Lynch’s bonkers version from 1984 is streaming on Starz.

“King Richard,” arguably the most classically Oscar-feeling film of the year, netted nominations for Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, as well as Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay for Zach Baylin. The sports-themed biopic (about Richard Williams, father to Serena and Venus Williams) is awaiting your serve on all the major platforms (Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu) but, alas, will cost you $19.99. It was on HBO Max last year, and will likely return to the platform soon.

“The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s gorgeously photographed psychological Western starring nominees Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kirsten Dunst, is available to stream on Netflix. You’ll need to freeze-frame to find the dog. Not kidding.

“Licorice Pizza,” the romantic and rich triumph of youth from Paul Thomas Anderson (also nominated for original screenplay) that stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, is nothing if not nostalgic. It’s set in the 1970s, it was shot on 35mm film stock, and if you want to see it you need to get off the couch and go to a movie theater.

“Nightmare Alley,” which some might consider a surprise nomination, is streamable two ways: on HBO Max and on Hulu. In addition to best picture, it has also been nominated for cinematography, costume design, and production design. And if you want to watch the 1947 original upon which Guillermo Del Toro based his latest, well, you are out of luck. It was streaming on Criterion Collection for a while, but now it’s on physical media only.

“West Side Story,” is not the first remake of an Oscar-winning Best Picture, but the first to ever to also be nominated for best picture. It’s enough to make you want to get out in the street and dance. Steven Spielberg’s terrific adaptation, for which Ariana DeBose got a supporting actress nod, and was also nominated for cinematography, production design, costume design, and sound, is another one that’s only playing in theaters for now.

