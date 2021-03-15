With the 2021 Oscars not scheduled to occur until the end of April, the awards season calendar has been stretched in ways previously unimaginable. But that means there is more time than ever before to catch up on this year’s Best Picture nominees, including “Minari.” Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (a nominee for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay) and starring Best Actor nominee Steven Yeun and Best Supporting Actress nominee Youn Yuh-Jung, the A24 drama is a major contender to win Best Picture at the 2021 Academy Awards. Not that anyone should be surprised: In addition to numerous critics’ groups’ accolades, “Minari” received three nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (including Best Ensemble, Best Actor for Yeun, and Best Supporting Actress for Youn), six nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards (Best Picture, Best Director for Chung, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actress for Han, and Best Screenplay for Chung), and 10 nominations from the Critics Choice Awards (including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress).

“Minari” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, but it is finally available to watch online and in select theaters where venues are open. Here’s how to watch.

How to watch “Minari”

“Minari” is currently out in limited theatrical release, although if prospective ticket buyers are concerned about seeing a movie in theaters during the coronavirus pandemic, “Minari” is also widely available to rent via streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, and more. The cost of the rental at the moment is $19.99.

Is “Minari” playing in theaters?

Yes, it is out in limited release. Although, again, there is an online option to watch the movie right now.

Is “Minari” on Netflix?

No, “Minari” is not streaming on Netflix. However, audiences can rent “Minari” via Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, and other on-demand portals.

Is “Minari” available to rent?

Yes, “Minari” is available to rent via streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, FandangoNOW, and more. Roku users are also able to watch “Minari.” The cost of a rental at the moment is $19.99.

What is “Minari” about?

“Minari” focuses on a family of Korean-American immigrants in 1980s America and details their family struggles. Here’s the official A24 synopsis: “A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, ‘Minari’ follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, ‘Minari’ shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.”

How many Oscar nominations did “Minari” receive at the 2021 Academy Awards?

“Minari” was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Chung, Best Actor for Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Yuh-Jung, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Score. The nominations for Yeun and Yuh-Jung marked a historic milestone for the Academy Awards: they are the first actors of Korean descent ever nominated by the Oscars in the 93-year history of the awards ceremony.

Will “Minari” win Best Picture?

According to the Gold Derby odds, “Minari” is a 10/1 choice to win Best Picture, putting it behind “Nomadland” in the predictions.

