Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the 2021 Oscars to April 25, 2021 — the latest date in the history of the ceremony — the awards season calendar has been stretched in ways previously unthinkable. As a result, February is the new December: Thanks to an extended eligibility period a handful of major Oscar hopefuls have debuted in limited theatrical release and on streaming platforms this month, including “Nomadland.” Directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Frances McDormand and David Strathairn, the Searchlight drama has stood as a frontrunner for Best Picture since its debut at the Venice Film Festival last year. McDormand, meanwhile, has already received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Critics Choice Awards, and she cracked the BAFTA long-list of Best Actress contenders as well. It’s expected an Oscar nomination will follow.

How can viewers watch “Nomadland” and what is the movie even about? Find out ahead.

Where to watch “Nomadland”

“Nomadland” is streaming on Hulu as of February 19. Hulu subscribers can watch “Nomadland” via a number of connected devices and apps, including but not limited to Apple iOS and Android products, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, and smart TVs and Blu-ray players.

Is “Nomadland” playing in theaters?

Yes, “Nomadland” is currently playing in theaters where open, including IMAX venues. The film’s availability is limited, however, due to closures forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Is “Nomadland” on Netflix?

No, “Nomadland” is not available on Netflix. The film is exclusive to Hulu subscribers. To subscribe to Hulu, click here.

Where can I rent “Nomadland”?

“Nomadland” is not available to rent just yet. The film is streaming on Hulu for subscribers only and available in limited release at movie theaters around the country. If “Nomadland” follows the template set by the NEON and Hulu release “Palm Springs,” it will remain exclusive to Hulu subscribers and likely eventually receive a physical media release.

What is “Nomadland” about?

Directed by Chloe Zhao (“The Rider”), “Nomadland” follows a woman named Fern (Frances McDormand), a widow who has taken to nomadic life on the road following the death of her husband and the economic collapse of her hometown. Throughout the film, Fern is hired for various odd jobs that help her make ends meet and spends the majority of her life living out of a van. As she did in previous films, Zhao cast real-life people to play lightly fictionalized versions of themselves, lending “Nomadland” an aura of verisimilitude. Outside of McDormand, the only other recognizable face in the cast is actor David Strathairn, who strikes up a relationship with Fern.

How many Oscars is “Nomadland” nominated for?

The Oscar nominations won’t be announced until March 15, but “Nomadland” is expected to compete for a number of top awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress for McDormand, Best Director for Zhao, and Best Adapted Screenplay. If McDormand were to win, she would become a three-time Best Actress winner after “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Zhao, who is favored to win Best Director, would become only the second woman to ever earn the Academy Award in that category after Kathryn Bigelow.