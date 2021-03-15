Where to watch the 2021 Oscar nominees

Good news: There are 41 feature films nominated for Oscars this year. Better news: The 93rd Academy Awards are still about six weeks away, so there’s still plenty of time to watch all movies before the biggest night in Hollywood.

“Mank” leads all films with 10 nominations, with “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” in a six-way tie for second with six nominations a piece. It’s the most diverse slate of nominees ever, with two women in the directing category for the first time ever (“Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao and “Promising Young Woman” filmmaker Emerald Fennell), and nine of the 20 acting nominations went to people of color.

It’s also an extraordinarily streaming-heavy field; Netflix snagged an astonishing 35 nominations, its highest mark ever and the most for an individual studio in more than a decade.

Thanks to a temporary academy rules change that allows films to compete without a theatrical release, many of the nominated films are only available to watch on subscription streaming services, and most of the rest are available via premium video-on-demand. So it’s easier than ever to watch them all. Here’s where to watch each of the Oscar-nominated films of 2021 before the Academy Awards on April 25.

“Mank” (10 nominations)

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director for David Fincher, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfreid, Best Cinematography for Erik Messerschmidt, Best Costume Design for Trish Sumemerville, Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff, Best Production Design for Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, Best Score for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and Best Sound for Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

Where to Watch “Mank” online: Netflix

“The Father” (6 nominations)

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins, Best Supporting Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Adapted Screenplay for Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, Best Film Editing for Yorgos Lamprinos, and Best Production Design for Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone

Where to watch “The Father” online: “The Father” will be available to rent via VOD services including Amazon, YouTube, and iTunes starting March 26. It’s also in theaters where open.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (6 nominations)

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay for Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas, Best Supporting Actor for Daniel Kaluuya, Best Supporting Actor for Lakeith Stanfield, Best Cinematography for Sean Bobbitt, and Best Song for “Fight for You”

Where to watch “Judas and the Black Messiah” online: Previously available to HBO Max subscribers, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is no longer streaming or available to rent via premium video-on-demand. The film is currently in theaters where open.

“Minari” (6 nominations)

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director for Lee Isaac Chung, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Yuh-Jung Youn, Best Original Screenplay for Chung, and Best Score for Emile Mosseri

Where to watch “Minari” online: “Minari” is not currently available on any subscription streaming platforms, but it can be rented on premium VOD services including Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and iTunes.

“Nomadland” (6 nominations)

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director for Chloe Zhao, Best Actress for Frances McDormand, Best Adapted Screenplay for Zhao, Best Editing for Zhao, and Best Cinematography for Joshua James Richards

Where to watch “Nomadland” online: Hulu

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (6 nominations)

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay for Sorkin, Best Supporting Actor for Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Cinematography for Phedon Papamichael, Best Film Editing for Alan Baumgarten, and Best Song for “Hear My Voice”

Where to watch “The Trial of the Chicago 7” online: Netflix

“Sound of Metal” (6 nominations)

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Riz Ahmed, Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci, Best Original Screenplay for Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, and Derek Cianfrance, Best Film Editing for Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, and Best Sound for Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Where to watch “Sound of Metal” online: Amazon Prime Video

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (5 nominations)

Nominated for Best Actor for Chadwick Boseman, Best Actress for Viola Davis, Best Costume Design for Ann Roth, Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, Best Production Design for Mark Ricker and Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

Where to watch “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” online: Netflix

“Promising Young Woman” (5 nominations)

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director for Emerald Fennell, Best Actress for Carey Mulligan, Best Original Screenplay for Fennell, and Best Film Editing for Frédéric Thoraval

Where to watch “Promising Young Woman” online: “Promising Young Woman” is not currently available on any subscription streaming platforms, but it can be rented or bought on Amazon, YouTube, and Vudu.

“News of the World” (4 nominations)

Best Cinematography for Dariusz Wolski, Best Production Design for David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan, Best Score for James Newton Howard, and Best Sound for Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Where to watch “News of the World” online: “News of the World” is not currently available on any subscription streaming platforms, but it can be bought or rented on VOD services including Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and iTunes.

“One Night in Miami” (3 nominations)

Best Adapted Screenplay for Kemp Powers, Best Supporting Actor for Leslie Odom Jr., and Best Original Song for “Speak Now”

Where to watch “One Night in Miami” online: Amazon Prime Video

“Soul” (3 nominations)

Best Animated Feature, Best Score for Jon Batiste and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and Best Sound for Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Where to watch “Soul” online: Disney+

“Another Round” (2 nominations)

Nominated for Best International Film and Best Director for Thomas Vinterberg

Where to watch “Another Round” online: “Another Round” is available now on Hulu for subscribers. The film is also available to rent or buy on Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, and Vudu

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (2 nominations)

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Maria Bakalova and Best Adapted Screenplay for Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern & Nina Pedrad

Where to watch “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” online: Amazon Prime Video

“Collective” (2 nominations)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature

Where to watch “Collective’ online: “Collective” is available to rent or buy on all the major VOD platforms, including Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and iTunes

“Emma.” (2 nominations)

Nominated for Best Costume Design for Alexandra Byrne and Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Where to watch “Emma.” online: HBO Max

“Hillbilly Elegy” (2 nominations)

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Glenn Close and Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Where to watch “Hillbilly Elegy” online: Netflix

“Mulan” (2 nominations)

Nominated for Best Costume Design for Bina Daigeler and Best Visual Effects for Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

Where to watch “Mulan” online: Disney+

“Pinocchio” (2 nominations)

Nominated for Best Costume Design for Massimo Cantini Parrini and Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Where to watch “Pinocchio” online: “Pinocchio” is available to rent or buy on Amazon, YouTube, and Vudu

“Tenet” (2 nominations)

Nominated for Best Production Design for Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas and Best Visual Effects for Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Where to watch “Tenet” online: “Tenet” is available to rent or buy on all the major VOD platforms, including Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and iTunes

“Da 5 Bloods” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Score for Terence Blanchard

Where to watch “Da 5 Bloods” online: Netflix

“Pieces of a Woman” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Actress for Vanessa Kirby

Where to watch “Pieces of a Woman: online: Netflix

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Actress for Andra Day

Where to watch “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” online: Hulu

“The White Tiger” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Ramin Bahrani

Where to Watch “The White Tiger” online: Netflix

“Love and Monsters” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Visual Effects for Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

Where to watch “Love and Monsters” online: “Love and Monsters” is available to rent or buy on all the major VOD platforms, including Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and iTunes

“The Midnight Sky” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Visual Effects for Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Where to watch “The Midnight Sky” online: Netflix

“The One and Only Ivan” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Visual Effects for Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Where to watch “The One and Only Ivan” online: Disney+

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Animated Feature



Where to watch “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” online: Netflix

“Onward” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Animated Feature

Where to watch “Onward” online: Disney+

“Over the Moon” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Animated Feature

Where to watch “Over the Moon” online: Netflix

“Wolfwalkers” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Animated Feature

Where to watch “Wolfwalkers” online: Apple TV+

“Crip Camp” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Where to watch “Crip Camp” online: Netflix

“The Mole Agent” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Where to watch “The Mole Agent” online: Hulu

“My Octopus Teacher” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Where to watch “My Octopus Teacher” online: Netflix

“Time” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Where to watch “Time” online: Amazon Prime Video

“Better Days” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best International Film

Where to watch “Better Days” online: “Better Days” is available to rent on YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, and Vudu

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best International Film

Where to watch “The Man Who Sold His Skin” online: The film is currently awaiting theatrical and/or streaming release

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best International Film

Where to watch “Quo Vadis, Aida?” online: Currently, “Quo Vadis, Aida?” is only in theaters

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Original Song for “Husavik”

Where to watch “Eurovision” online: Netflix

“The Life Ahead” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Original Song for “Io Sì (Seen)”

Where to Watch “The Life Ahead” online: Netflix

“Greyhound” (1 nomination)

Nominated for Best Sound for Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Where to watch “Greyhound” online: Apple TV+

