Which 13 movies have now been removed for 2024 Oscars campaigning?

Every Oscar season brings a perfect blend of unexpected movies joining into the race, films falling out and lots of other last-minute decisions. Our 2024 Oscars predictions center launched in early July with the eight top categories. Since then, we’ve received alerts and notices that 13 movies will be eligible instead for 2024 (and the 2025 Academy Awards competition).
More changes will certainly be made in the upcoming months with news from festivals, premieres, red carpet events and critical response. But for now, here are the 13 films that were initially available for 2024 prediction but have been removed. Keep in mind that the reasons for changes could be more editing/technical work needs to be done on these movies, quality level is low, getting away from the strikes timeframce, and/or holding to have more product in 2024 since production has been slowed down.
Also, any film listed below could be reconsidered and shifted back in the 2023 awards cycle:
BACK TO BLACK (Focus)
Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson
Screenplay: Original
Actor:
Actress: Marisa Abela
Supporting Actor: Eddie Marsan, Jack O’Connell
Supporting Actress: Juliet Cowan, Lesley Manville
THE BOOK OF CLARENCE (Sony)
Director: Jeymes Samuel
Screenplay: Original
Actor: LaKeith Stanfield
Actress:
Supporting Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Omar Sy
Supporting Actress: Anna Diop, Alfre Woodard
CHALLENGERS (Amazon/MGM)
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Screenplay: Original
Actor:
Actress: Zendaya
Supporting Actor: Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor
Supporting Actress:
DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS (Focus)
Director: Ethan Coen
Screenplay: Original
Actor:
Actress: Margaret Qualley
Supporting Actor: Pedro Pascal
Supporting Actress: Beanie Feldstein, Geraldine Viswanathan
DUNE: PART TWO (Warner Bros.)
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Screenplay: Adapted
Actor: Timothee Chalamet
Actress:
Supporting Actor: Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken
Supporting Actress: Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Zendaya
FLINT STRONG (MGM)
Director: Rachel Morrison
Screenplay: Adapted
Actor:
Actress: Ryan Destiny
Supporting Actor: Brian Tyree Henry
Supporting Actress:
HOLLAND, MICHIGAN (Amazon)
Director: Mimi Cave
Screenplay: Original
Actor:
Actress: Nicole Kidman
Supporting Actor: Gael Garcia Bernal, Matthew MacFayden
Supporting Actress:
LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT (MGM)
Director: Jonathan Kent
Screenplay: Adapted
Actor: Ed Harris
Actress: Jessica Lange
Supporting Actor: Ben Foster
Supporting Actress:
MONKEY MAN (Netflix)
Director: Dev Patel
Screenplay: Original
Actor: Dev Patel
Actress:
Supporting Actor: Sharlto Copley
Supporting Actress:
THE PIANO LESSON (Netflix)
Director: Malcolm Washington
Screenplay: Adapted
Actor: John David Washington
Actress:
Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins, Samuel L. Jackson
Supporting Actress: Danielle Deadwyler
SHIRLEY (Netflix)
Director: John Ridley
Screenplay: Original
Actor:
Actress: Regina King
Supporting Actor: Lucas Hedges, Andre Holland, Terrence Howard, Lance Reddick
Supporting Actress:
SPACEMAN (Netflix)
Director: Johan Renck
Screenplay: Adapted
Actor: Adam Sandler
Actress:
Supporting Actor: Paul Dano
Supporting Actress: Carey Mulligan, Isabella Rossellini
THE SUPREMES AT EARL’S ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT (Searchlight)
Director: Tina Mabry
Screenplay: Adapted
Actor:
Actress: Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, Sanaa Lathan
Supporting Actor: Russell Hornsby, Mekhi Phifer
Supporting Actress:
