Which 13 movies have now been removed for 2024 Oscars campaigning?

Every Oscar season brings a perfect blend of unexpected movies joining into the race, films falling out and lots of other last-minute decisions. Our 2024 Oscars predictions center launched in early July with the eight top categories. Since then, we’ve received alerts and notices that 13 movies will be eligible instead for 2024 (and the 2025 Academy Awards competition).

More changes will certainly be made in the upcoming months with news from festivals, premieres, red carpet events and critical response. But for now, here are the 13 films that were initially available for 2024 prediction but have been removed. Keep in mind that the reasons for changes could be more editing/technical work needs to be done on these movies, quality level is low, getting away from the strikes timeframce, and/or holding to have more product in 2024 since production has been slowed down.

Also, any film listed below could be reconsidered and shifted back in the 2023 awards cycle:

BACK TO BLACK (Focus)

Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Screenplay: Original

Actor:

Actress: Marisa Abela

Supporting Actor: Eddie Marsan, Jack O’Connell

Supporting Actress: Juliet Cowan, Lesley Manville

THE BOOK OF CLARENCE (Sony)

Director: Jeymes Samuel

Screenplay: Original

Actor: LaKeith Stanfield

Actress:

Supporting Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Omar Sy

Supporting Actress: Anna Diop, Alfre Woodard

CHALLENGERS (Amazon/MGM)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Screenplay: Original

Actor:

Actress: Zendaya

Supporting Actor: Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor

Supporting Actress:

DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS (Focus)

Director: Ethan Coen

Screenplay: Original

Actor:

Actress: Margaret Qualley

Supporting Actor: Pedro Pascal

Supporting Actress: Beanie Feldstein, Geraldine Viswanathan

DUNE: PART TWO (Warner Bros.)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Screenplay: Adapted

Actor: Timothee Chalamet

Actress:

Supporting Actor: Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken

Supporting Actress: Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Zendaya

FLINT STRONG (MGM)

Director: Rachel Morrison

Screenplay: Adapted

Actor:

Actress: Ryan Destiny

Supporting Actor: Brian Tyree Henry

Supporting Actress:

HOLLAND, MICHIGAN (Amazon)

Director: Mimi Cave

Screenplay: Original

Actor:

Actress: Nicole Kidman

Supporting Actor: Gael Garcia Bernal, Matthew MacFayden

Supporting Actress:

LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT (MGM)

Director: Jonathan Kent

Screenplay: Adapted

Actor: Ed Harris

Actress: Jessica Lange

Supporting Actor: Ben Foster

Supporting Actress:

MONKEY MAN (Netflix)

Director: Dev Patel

Screenplay: Original

Actor: Dev Patel

Actress:

Supporting Actor: Sharlto Copley

Supporting Actress:

THE PIANO LESSON (Netflix)

Director: Malcolm Washington

Screenplay: Adapted

Actor: John David Washington

Actress:

Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins, Samuel L. Jackson

Supporting Actress: Danielle Deadwyler

SHIRLEY (Netflix)

Director: John Ridley

Screenplay: Original

Actor:

Actress: Regina King

Supporting Actor: Lucas Hedges, Andre Holland, Terrence Howard, Lance Reddick

Supporting Actress:

SPACEMAN (Netflix)

Director: Johan Renck

Screenplay: Adapted

Actor: Adam Sandler

Actress:

Supporting Actor: Paul Dano

Supporting Actress: Carey Mulligan, Isabella Rossellini

THE SUPREMES AT EARL’S ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT (Searchlight)

Director: Tina Mabry

Screenplay: Adapted

Actor:

Actress: Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, Sanaa Lathan

Supporting Actor: Russell Hornsby, Mekhi Phifer

Supporting Actress:

PREDICT the 2024 Oscar nominees through January 23

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions