Which actor should receive the SAG 2023 life achievement award? [POLL]

The Screen Actors Guild will most likely be announcing their life achievement award recipient for 2023 in the near future. Who do you think should be taking home this prestigious trophy chosen by the SAG-AFTRA committee?

The 2022 recipient of the honor was Dame Helen Mirren. There was no award given in 2021, but it was three men in a row before then (see list below). Take our poll below and make your best guess on the selection. All 10 of these actors in the poll have two things in common with typical decisions by this committee: at least 65 years old with a history of charitable and/or humanitarian works. We also created a separate poll recently for actresses, which had Glenn Close winning and Meryl Streep in second place.

The following living people have already received this award and wouldn’t be chosen again (year referenced is from the ceremony; actors and actresses included): Joanne Woodward (1986), Robert Redford (1996), Angela Lansbury (1997), Clint Eastwood (2003), Julie Andrews (2007), James Earl Jones (2009), Dick Van Dyke (2013), Rita Moreno (2014), Carol Burnett (2016), Lily Tomlin (2017), Morgan Freeman (2018), Alan Alda (2019) and Robert De Niro (2020).

We aren’t including the very worthy Gene Hackman or Jack Nicholson among selections since they haven’t been making public appearances during retirement. Here are the 10 possibilities featured in our poll below, all over age 65:

WARREN BEATTY

One-time Oscar winner (“Reds” for directing) in 14 nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

JEFF BRIDGES

One-time Oscar winner (“Crazy Heart”) in seven nominations; one-time Emmy nominee; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

MICHAEL CAINE

Two-time Oscar winner (“Hannah and Her Sisters,” “The Cider House Rules”) in six nominations; three-time Emmy nominee; knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

ROBERT DUVALL

One-time Oscar winner (“Tender Mercies”) in seven nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“Broken Trail”) in five nominations.

HARRISON FORD

One-time Oscar nominee; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

TOM HANKS

Two-time Oscar winner (“Philadelphia,” “Forrest Gump”) in six nominations; seven-time Emmy winner (producing and directing) in 17 nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

DUSTIN HOFFMAN

Two-time Oscar winner (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Rain Man”) in seven nominations; one-time Emmy winner (“Death of a Salesman”) in two nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

ANTHONY HOPKINS

Two-time Oscar winner (“The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Father”) in six nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case,” “The Bunker”) in six nominations; Cecil B. DeMille Award; knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

AL PACINO

One-time Oscar winner (“Scent of a Woman”) in nine nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“Angels in America,” “You Don’t Know Jack”) in three nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

DENZEL WASHINGTON

Two-time Oscar winner (“Glory,” “Training Day”) in 10 nominations; two-time Emmy nominee; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.