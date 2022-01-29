Which 29 entertainers need an Oscar to become an EGOT?

Only 16 people have won the awards grand slam known as the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). They are (in chronological order of achievement) composer Richard Rodgers, actress Helen Hayes, actress Rita Moreno, actor John Gielgud, actress Audrey Hepburn, composer Marvin Hamlisch, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, writer/director/composer Mel Brooks, director Mike Nichols, actress Whoopi Goldberg, producer Scott Rudin, composer Robert Lopez, singer and actor John Legend, composer Tim Rice, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and composer Alan Menken.

Tour our photo gallery above for information about the 29 living people who just need an Academy Award to achieve EGOT. They are: actor Harry Belafonte, actor Andre De Shields, actress Cynthia Erivo, composer/producer Anne Garefino, actor Hugh Jackman, actor James Earl Jones, composer and producer Quincy Jones, actress Rachel Bay Jones, composer John Kander, composer Tom Kitt, composer/actress Cyndi Lauper, composer Alex Lacamoire, producer Stan Lathan, actress Katrina Lenk, actress Audra McDonald, actress Bette Midler, composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, actress Cynthia Nixon, composer/producer Trey Parker, actor Ben Platt, actor Billy Porter, composer Marc Shaiman, composer Bill Sherman, actor Ari’el Stachel, composer/producer Matt Stone, composer Charles Strouse, actress Lily Tomlin, actor Dick Van Dyke and composer/writer David Yazbeck. Please note that Belafonte and Jones received honorary Oscars but have never won in competition, a requirement to be considered an EGOT champion.

There are also eight deceased people who won at the Emmys, Grammys, and Tonys but never prevailed at the Oscars: composer Leonard Bernstein, composer Jerry Bock, composer Martin Charnin, composer Cy Coleman, composer Fred Ebb, actor George Grizzard, actress Julie Harris, and actor James Whitmore.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions