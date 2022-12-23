Whitney Houston movies ranked worst to best: ‘The Bodyguard,’ ‘Waiting to Exhale’ … [PHOTOS]

In 1985 Whitney Houston took the music world by storm with her record-setting self-titled debut album. The diamond-certified release included three Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers: “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know” and “Greatest Love of All.” Two years later, with a sophomore disc simply titled “Whitney,” she became the first woman to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. Four more number ones – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”, “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” made her the first artist (and only to this day) to have seven consecutive number one singles.

SEE Whitney Houston songs ranked: Her 35 best hits we will always love [PHOTOS]

The legendary diva’s musical success continued through “I’m Your Baby Tonight” in 1990, with two more number one singles including the title track and “All the Man That I Need,” but it was her foray into film that shot Houston’s career into another stratosphere. The Grammy-winning pop singer made her crossover into movies with the 1992 thriller “The Bodyguard” opposite Oscar winner Kevin Costner. It would launch a lasting movie legacy that made Houston one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses.

Houston’s film career became so successful that the top-selling female artist released nothing but soundtracks corresponding with her movies for nearly a decade. And although her filmography was relatively short, each contribution made its own impact on pop culture. The success of her films absolutely throttled aspirations of movie stardom many of her pop star peers were chasing at the time. Houston became a force behind the scenes as well, producing such films as “The Princess Diaries” and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

SEE Naomi Ackie (‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’) on becoming Whitney Houston: It ‘feels like you’re playing a superhuman’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

On December 23, a biopic of the late singer’s life starring BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie hit movie theaters. From director Kasi Lemmons, the film is described as “the joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.” Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten penned the script for the movie co-starring Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie.

So in celebration of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” let’s count down all of the Houston’s own movies ranked worst to best. Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access).

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions