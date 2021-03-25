At the 2021 Academy Awards on April 25, “Nomadland” filmmaker Chloe Zhao could make history with the most individual Oscar wins since Walt Disney. With nominations in Best Picture (Zhao is a producer of her film), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing, Zhao is already the most recognized female filmmaker in the history of the Academy Awards with four nominations. But if she manages a clean sweep of the categories, it would allow her to match Disney’s incredible 1954 performance, where he won a record four Oscars from a record six nominations.

But even if she’s able to match the legendary mogul, Disney will remain in the record books for his cumulative Oscars history. Ahead, a look at who has the most Academy Awards in history.

Who has the most Oscars?

The four Oscars that Disney won in 1954 represent only a fraction of his career total. Disney received 22 competitive statutes and four honorary Oscars for a grand total of 26 Academy Awards in his lifetime.

In Oscars history, only one other person has been awarded double-digit trophies: Cedric Gibbons, the famous art director who literally designed the Academy Award, won 11 times in his lauded career.

Other notable names with massive Oscar hauls include composer Alfred Newman, who won nine Oscars, and visual effects wizard Denis Muren, who also received nine Academy Awards.

Costume designer Edith Head is the most recognized woman of all-time with eight total Oscar wins.

What movie has the most Oscars?

A total of three movies have won 11 Oscars, a record for the most victories from a single film in the same year. At the 1960 ceremony, “Ben-Hur” was nominated 12 times and won 11 awards, including Best Picture; at the 1998 ceremony, “Titanic” was nominated 14 times and won 11 awards, including Best Picture; and at the 2004 ceremony, “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” was nominated 11 times and won 11 awards, including Best Picture. With its 11-for-11 perfect score, “The Return of the King” stands as the largest sweep in Oscars history.

Alongside “Titanic,” only two other films received 14 nominations: “All About Eve” and “La La Land.”

What actor has the most Oscars?

Only one performer in Oscars history has received four competitive Academy Awards: Katharine Hepburn, who won Best Actress four times: “Morning Glory,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?” “The Lion in the Winter,” and “On Golden Pond.”

Five performers have won three acting Oscars: Walter Brennan, Ingrid Bergman, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, and Daniel Day-Lewis. Of that quintet, however, just one performer received all three of their Oscars in the lead category: Day-Lewis.

Who has the most Oscar nominations?

With 21 total nominations, Streep has the most acting nominations in history. Her three wins are for “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice,” and “The Iron Lady.” The other 18 nominations are “The Deer Hunter,” “The French Lieutenant’s Woman,” “Silkwood,” “Out of Africa,” “Ironweed,” “A Cry in the Dark,” “Postcards from the Edge,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “One True Thing,” “Music of the Heart,” “Adaptation,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Doubt,” “Julie & Julia,” “August: Osage County,” “Into the Woods,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” and “The Post.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions