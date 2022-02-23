When the 2021 Oscars ended with Anthony Hopkins winning Best Actor for his role in “The Father,” the upset victory made history. Hopkins, at age 83 when he unexpectedly topped Chadwick Boseman in the Best Actor category, became the oldest person to ever win an acting Oscar. But Hopkins isn’t the oldest Oscar winner ever.

Who is the oldest Oscar winner?

While Hopkins is the oldest actor to win a competitive Oscar, the oldest Oscar winner is actually screenwriter James Ivory. At the 2018 Oscars, Ivory, then age 89, won Best Adapted Screenplay with writer and director Luca Guadagnino for the adaptation of “Call Me By Your Name.” Ivory’s victory moved him ahead of composer Ennio Morricone, who was previously the oldest Oscar winner ever after he received an Academy Award at the 2016 ceremony for his score to “The Hateful Eight.” Morricone was 87 at the time of his win.

Who is the oldest Oscar winner for acting?

Anthony Hopkins is the oldest Oscar winner for acting, having won his second Best Actor trophy at the 2021 Oscars for “The Father.” Hopkins was 83 at the time of his victory, beating out Christopher Plummer, who was 82 when he won an Oscar at the 2012 ceremony in the Best Supporting Actor category for “Beginners.” Plummer took the top spot from Jessica Tandy, who was 80 years old when she won Best Actress for “Driving Miss Daisy” at the 1990 Oscars.

Who is the oldest actress to win an Oscar?

At 80 years old and 292 days, Jessica Tandy is the oldest actress to ever win an Oscar. Tandy won Best Actress at the 1990 Oscars ceremony for “Driving Miss Daisy.” The oldest actress ever nominated for an Oscar is Gloria Stuart, who was a Best Supporting Actress nominee at the 1998 Academy Awards for her performance in “Titanic.” She was 87 years old. (Judi Dench is the second oldest actress nominee ever thanks to her 2022 Oscar nomination for “Belfast.” Dench is also 87, but 160 days younger than Stuart.)

Who is the oldest actor to win an Oscar?

Anthony Hopkins is the oldest actor to win an Oscar. He was 83 when he won Best Actor for “The Father.” Before Hopkins, the oldest actor to win Best Actor was Henry Fonda for “On Golden Pond” at the 1982 Oscars. Fonda was 76 years old at the time of his victory. As mentioned, however, the oldest male acting winner before Hopkins was Plummer, who won in the Best Supporting Actor category when he was 82.

