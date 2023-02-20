With Will Smith banned, who should present Best Actress at the Oscars?

In hoping producers continue the lengthy tradition of inviting last year’s acting winners to return… let’s hope Jessica Chastain, Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose are already signed up. Will Smith will not be returning to present Best Actress.

Whenever there has needed to be a replacement, the general tradition for the last 30+ years is that someone from the same category would be chosen. Assuming that means they are narrowing down to a previous Best Actor winner, who should present Best Actress on March 12?

Nominees are Cate Blanchett (“TAR”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Here is a list of all the living Best Actor winners. Make you case for your top 2-3 choices in our special forums thread.

Gene Hackman (71) — retired

Jack Nicholson (75, 97) — retired

Richard Dreyfuss (77)

Jon Voight (78)

Dustin Hoffman (79, 88)

Robert De Niro (80)

Ben Kingsley (82)

Robert Duvall (83)

F. Murray Abraham (84)

Michael Douglas (87)

Daniel Day-Lewis (89, 07, 12)

Jeremy Irons (90)

Anthony Hopkins (91, 20)

Al Pacino (92)

Tom Hanks (93, 94)

Nicolas Cage (95)

Geoffrey Rush (96)

Roberto Benigni (98)

Kevin Spacey (99) — unavailable

Russell Crowe (00)

Denzel Washington (01)

Adrien Brody (02)

Sean Penn (03, 08)

Jamie Foxx (04)

Forest Whitaker (06)

Jeff Bridges (09)

Colin Firth (10)

Jean Dujardin (11)

Matthew McConaughey (13)

Eddie Redmayne (14)

Leonardo DiCaprio (15)

Casey Affleck (16)

Gary Oldman (17)

Rami Malek (18)

Joaquin Phoenix (19)

Will Smith (21) — unavailable

