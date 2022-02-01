Who will win ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’? Todrick Hall takes the early lead

Who will win “Celebrity Big Brother 3”? With just one day to go before the February 2 season premiere, Gold Derby’s users predict that Todrick Hall will win the $250,000 grand prize. The singer/dancer/reality TV star is in first place in our racetrack odds (which are determined by our readers’ votes). Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu comes in second place ahead of the debut episode of CBS’s third celeb edition of “BB.”

Todrick is coming off a rather successful run on “The Masked Singer” Season 6 in which he donned the Bull costume and came in second place to The Queen of Hearts, aka Jewel. “Being inside this costume gave me courage,” he said during his unmasked interview in the December finale. Only one of the show’s panelists, Nicole Scherzinger, knew Todrick was hiding underneath the Bull mask.

Prior to that, Todrick rose to fame thanks to his brief stint on “American Idol” Season 10, where he made it to the Top 16. In the years since, the entertainer became a household name because of his viral YouTube videos and his guest judge stints on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Speaking of “Drag Race,” he’ll be competing on “CBB” against regular judge Carson Kressley, whom our readers have in third place to win.

Mirai competed on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 26 (an all-athletes edition) where she made the semifinals. She is perhaps best known for figure skating in the Olympics, placing fourth in Vancouver (2010) and winning the bronze medal with her team in PyeongChang (2018). PyeongChang was Mirai’s big comeback at age 24, and she became the first American woman to land the triple axel at the Olympics (and just the third total). She didn’t land it in the singles event and wound up finishing 10th.

Here’s a look at the current Top 6 winner predictions ahead of the first episode of “Celebrity Big Brother” Season 3:

1. Todrick Hall — 82/25

2. Mirai Nagasu — 18/5

3. Carson Kressley — 9/2

4. Lamar Odom — 8/1

5. Cynthia Bailey — 21/2

6. Meisha Tate — 16/1

Whoever wins this third cycle of the celeb season will join the likes of previous champs Marissa Jaret Winokur (2018) and Tamar Braxton (2019). See the complete “Big Brother” winners list. The fun and games begins Wednesday night on CBS.

