Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’? Angeria Paris VanMicheals skyrockets to first place

Who will win “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14“? For the first two weeks of this season, Gold Derby’s users predicted that Bosco would win the competition. But now, she’s been dethroned in our racetrack odds (which are determined by our readers’ votes) by Angeria Paris VanMicheals. What happened? This 27-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native absolutely dominated Part 2 of the season premiere by winning the mini challenge and the maxi challenge. That puts her in the lead with the most competition wins so far; the prior week, Kerri Colby took the mini while Kornbread “The Snack” Jete claimed the maxi. However, this season-long cat fight is far from over.

“The name’s Angeria, but you can call me Angie. Now let’s make it shake, honey,” the southern pageant queen declared upon first walking into the werk room. Angeria was the first person from Group 2 to wow RuPaul Charles thanks her glam photoshoot inside a large bowl of orange tic-tacs. She earned a $2,500 cash tip for winning that mini challenge.

Later in the episode, Angeria competed in the Charisma, Nerve and Talent Show where she showcased a lip sync to her original song. For her “Sickening Signature Drag” runway look, she donned a beautiful burgundy pageant gown. Mama Ru was so impressed that she anointed her with her second win of the season, and this time the prize was a cool $5,000.

Something to keep in mind when making your predictions at Gold Derby: the past two seasons, the queens who won their first maxi challenges also went on to win the entire show. Does that mean either Angeria or Kornbread might follow in the footsteps of Season 12’s Jaida Essence Hall and Season 13’s Symone? Time will tell.

Here’s a look at the current Top 5 winner predictions ahead of the third episode, which airs January 21 on VH1:

1. Angeria Paris VanMicheals — 3/1

2. Willow Pill — 19/5

3. Bosco — 4/1

4. Kornbread “The Snack” Jete — 9/2

5. Lady Camden — 14/1

