Who will win ‘The Voice’ Season 21? Updated predictions favor Wendy Moten over Girl Named Tom

Ever since Gold Derby’s predictions center for “The Voice” opened at the start of the Season 21 live shows, Wendy Moten has found herself on top. This 55-year-old soul singer from Memphis, Tennessee has been a background singer all her life, but now, with the support of her coach Blake Shelton, she hopes to finally step into the spotlight. Coming in second place for who will win “The Voice” Season 21 is Girl Named Tom of Team Kelly Clarkson, a sibling trio aged 20–26. These Pettisville, Ohio residents are hoping to become the first group to ever prevail on NBC’s reality TV show.

Below are the updated winner predictions for “The Voice” Season 21, as of Top 11 week. Do you agree or disagree with these racetrack odds, which are derived from the predictions of your fellow users? There’s still time to make your picks before Tuesday’s results show.

1. Wendy Moten — 51/20 odds

2. Girl Named Tom — 82/25 odds

3. Jershika Maple — 11/2 odds

4. Jim & Sasha Allen — 13/2 odds

5. Lana Scott — 15/1 odds

6. Paris Winningham — 20/1 odds

7. Hailey Mia — 30/1 odds

8. Holly Forbes — 33/1 odds

9. Gymani — 82/1 odds

10. Jeremy Rosado — 100/1 odds

11. Joshua Vacanti — 100/1 odds

Wendy was a four-chair turn in the blind auditions with her version of “We Can Work It Out.” Blake savvily used his block on John Legend, which is part of the reason Wendy chose the country superstar as her coach. In the battles, her cover of “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” impressed Blake and resulted in the elimination of Manny Keith. Next up was the knockouts, where she ousted Jonathan Mouton following her rendition of “Ain’t No Way.” In the live shows, she advanced thanks to “I Will Always Love You” (Top 21) and “Blue Bayou” (Top 13).

Girl Named Tom opened up the 21st season of “The Voice” by being the first blind audition shown to TV audiences. They earned four button-pushes for their take on “Helplessly Hoping” and chose to join Team Kelly. They won their battle of “Seven Bridges Road” against Kinsey Rose and then succeeded in their knockout of “Wichita Lineman” against Holly Forbes (who was saved by Ariana Grande). The trio’s live show performances so far have included “Creep” (Top 21) and “Dust in the Wind” (Top 13), with the latter being the first song this season to crack the Top 10 at iTunes.

