Who won ‘American Idol’?: List of winners and runners-up

“American Idol” turns 20 in 2022. To commemorate this big birthday, let’s take a look back at who won “American Idol” since it kicked off in 2002. Scroll down for the full “American Idol” winners list, which includes the titles of the winning songs and the names of the runners-up.
“American Idol” ran for 15 seasons 0n FOX. For the past five years, it has aired on ABC. Ryan Seacrest has hosted ever season of this reality competition series. He was joined in season one by co-host Brian Dunkleman. The original three judges were Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson who presided over the panel for eight seasons. The current line-up of judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — has been with “American Idol” since it began on ABC in 2018.
Season 1: Kelly Clarkson
Won: Sept. 4, 2002
Runner-up: Justin Guarini
Winning Song: “A Moment Like This”
Season 2: Ruben Studdard
Won: May 21, 2003
Runner-up: Clay Aiken
Winning Song: “Flying Without Wings”
Season 3: Fantasia Barrino
Won: May 26, 2004
Runner-up: Diana DeGarmo
Winning Song: “I Believe”
Season 4: Carrie Underwood
Won: May 25, 2005
Runner-up: Bo Bice
Winning Song: “Inside Your Heaven”,
Season 5: Taylor Hicks
Won: May 24, 2006
Runner-up: Katharine McPhee
Winning Song: “Do I Make You Proud”
Season 6: Jordin Sparks
Won: May 23, 2007
Runner-up: Blake Lewis
Winning Song: “This Is My Now”
Season 7: David Cook
Won: May 21, 2008
Runner-up: David Archuleta
Winning Song: “The Time of My Life”
Season 8: Kris Allen
Won: May 20, 2009
Runner-up: Adam Lambert
Winning Song: “No Boundaries”
Season 9: Lee DeWyze
Won: May 26, 2010
Runner-up: Crystal Bowersox
Winning Song: “Beautiful Day”
Season 10: Scotty McCreery
Won: May 25, 2011
Runner-up: Lauren Alaina
Winning Song: “I Love You This Big”
Season 11: Phillip Phillips
Won: May 23, 2012
Runner-up: Jessica Sanchez
Winning Song: “Home”
Season 12: Candice Glover
Won: May 16, 2013
Runner-up: Kree Harrison
Winning Song: “I Am Beautiful”
Season 13: Caleb Johnson
Won: May 21, 2014
Runner-up: Jena Irene
Winning Song: “As Long as You Love Me”
Season 14: Nick Fradiani
Won: May 13, 2015
Runner-up: Clark Beckham
Winning Song: “Beautiful Life”
Season 15: Trent Harmon
Won: April 7, 2016
Runner-up: LaPorsha Renae
Winning Song: “Falling”
Season 16: Maddie Poppe
Won: May 21, 2018
Runner-up: Caleb Lee Hutchinson
Winning Song: “Going Going Gone”
Season 17: Laine Hardy
Won: May 19, 2019
Runner-up: Alejandro Aranda
Winning Song: “Home”
Season 18: Just Sam
Won: May 17, 2020
Runner-up: Arthur Gunn
Winning Song: “Rise Up”
Season 19: Chayce Beckham
Won: May 23, 2021
Runner-up: Willie Spence
Winning Song: “Afterglow”