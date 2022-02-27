Who won ‘American Idol’?: List of winners and runners-up

“American Idol” turns 20 in 2022. To commemorate this big birthday, let’s take a look back at who won “American Idol” since it kicked off in 2002. Scroll down for the full “American Idol” winners list, which includes the titles of the winning songs and the names of the runners-up.

“American Idol” ran for 15 seasons 0n FOX. For the past five years, it has aired on ABC. Ryan Seacrest has hosted ever season of this reality competition series. He was joined in season one by co-host Brian Dunkleman. The original three judges were Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson who presided over the panel for eight seasons. The current line-up of judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — has been with “American Idol” since it began on ABC in 2018.

Season 1: Kelly Clarkson

Won: Sept. 4, 2002

Runner-up: Justin Guarini

Winning Song: “A Moment Like This”

Season 2: Ruben Studdard

Won: May 21, 2003

Runner-up: Clay Aiken

Winning Song: “Flying Without Wings”

Season 3: Fantasia Barrino

Won: May 26, 2004

Runner-up: Diana DeGarmo

Winning Song: “I Believe”

Season 4: Carrie Underwood

Won: May 25, 2005

Runner-up: Bo Bice

Winning Song: “Inside Your Heaven”,

Season 5: Taylor Hicks

Won: May 24, 2006

Runner-up: Katharine McPhee

Winning Song: “Do I Make You Proud”

Season 6: Jordin Sparks

Won: May 23, 2007

Runner-up: Blake Lewis

Winning Song: “This Is My Now”

Season 7: David Cook

Won: May 21, 2008

Runner-up: David Archuleta

Winning Song: “The Time of My Life”

Season 8: Kris Allen

Won: May 20, 2009

Runner-up: Adam Lambert

Winning Song: “No Boundaries”

Season 9: Lee DeWyze

Won: May 26, 2010

Runner-up: Crystal Bowersox

Winning Song: “Beautiful Day”

Season 10: Scotty McCreery

Won: May 25, 2011

Runner-up: Lauren Alaina

Winning Song: “I Love You This Big”

Season 11: Phillip Phillips

Won: May 23, 2012

Runner-up: Jessica Sanchez

Winning Song: “Home”

Season 12: Candice Glover

Won: May 16, 2013

Runner-up: Kree Harrison

Winning Song: “I Am Beautiful”

Season 13: Caleb Johnson

Won: May 21, 2014

Runner-up: Jena Irene

Winning Song: “As Long as You Love Me”

Season 14: Nick Fradiani

Won: May 13, 2015

Runner-up: Clark Beckham

Winning Song: “Beautiful Life”

Season 15: Trent Harmon

Won: April 7, 2016

Runner-up: LaPorsha Renae

Winning Song: “Falling”

Season 16: Maddie Poppe

Won: May 21, 2018

Runner-up: Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Winning Song: “Going Going Gone”

Season 17: Laine Hardy

Won: May 19, 2019

Runner-up: Alejandro Aranda

Winning Song: “Home”

Season 18: Just Sam

Won: May 17, 2020

Runner-up: Arthur Gunn

Winning Song: “Rise Up”

Season 19: Chayce Beckham

Won: May 23, 2021

Runner-up: Willie Spence

Winning Song: “Afterglow”