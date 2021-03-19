It’s a question even the most fastidious awards watcher might have trouble answering off the top of their head: Who won the Oscars last year? While Best Picture winners are often impossible to forget, keeping track of who took home Academy Awards in the below-the-line categories often requires a little more work. As we head into the 93rd annual Oscars, here’s who won at the ceremony last year.

Who won the 2020 Oscars?

The 92nd annual Academy Awards took place on February 9, 2020. “Parasite” was the year’s Best Picture winner, and won four total awards: Best Picture, Best Director for Bong Joon-Ho, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature. Here’s the full list of last year’s Oscar winners:

Best Picture

“Parasite”

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Best Actress

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix., “Joker”

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Jojo Rabbit, ” Taika Waititi

Best Original Screenplay

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Best Cinematography

“1917,” Roger Deakins

Best Costume Design

“Little Women”

Best Film Editing

“Ford v Ferrari,” Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell”

Best Original Score

“Joker”

Best Original Song

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” Elton John & Bernie Taupin

Best Production Design

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

Best Sound Mixing

“1917”

Best Visual Effects

“1917”

Best Animated Feature

“Toy Story 4”

Best Animated Short

“Hair Love”

Best Documentary Feature

“American Factory”

Best Documentary Short

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Best International Feature

“Parasite” (South Korea)

Best Live Action Short

“The Neighbors’ Window”

