Who’s performing on ‘American Idol’ tonight? Meet the Top 26 finalists competing for America’s vote [PHOTOS]

The Top 26 finalists for Season 21 of “American Idol” will sing for America’s vote on Sunday, April 16 and Monday, April 17 on ABC. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will hand their power over to viewers at home to determine which singers will advance to the Top 20. View our gallery of the Season 21 Top 26 finalists above (or click here for direct access).

The Season 21 Top 26 were chosen from those who survived Hollywood Week. In turn, each of these “American Idol” Season 21 finalists will perform for America’s vote from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Grammy nominee Noah Cyrus and soul singer Allen Stone serve as mentors. The Top 20 will return to Hollywood and continue to perform for America’s vote until a champion is crowned.

See photos of each of these “American Idol” season 21 finalists, read their bios and find out the songs they’ve sung to date. This gallery will be updated weekly.

