Why isn’t “The Masked Singer” on tonight (November 2, 2022)? Blame baseball. The Fox network is airing Game 4 of the 2022 World Series between Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Wednesday night, so your favorite reality TV show has been preempted. The current plan is to air this week’s episode of “The Masked Singer” on Sunday, November 6. However, that will only happen if the World Series doesn’t go to Game 7.

🚨 REMINDER 🚨 There will be no episode tonight — join us for a NEW episode of #TheMaskedSinger on Sunday (pending results of the MLB game) at 8/7c! 🎶 🎉 pic.twitter.com/P6a33ruqS8 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 2, 2022

As you’ll recall, this is the second time this season that “The Masked Singer” has been delayed due to baseball, as “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night” was interrupted due to a rain delay two weeks ago. Have no fear: after the World Series officially wraps up, “TMS” Season 8 will return to the small screen every Wednesday night.

Already this season, there have been 11 eliminated costumes across the first three episodes. They were: Knight (William Shatner), Hedgehog (Eric Idle), Hummingbird (Chris Kirkpatrick), Pi-Rat (Jeff Dunham), Panther (Montell Jordan), Mummies (Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight), Fortune Teller (Daymond John), Maize (Mario Cantone), Mermaid (Gloria Gaynor), Beetle (Jerry Springer) and Robo Girl (Kat Graham). Who will be forced to unmask next?

The upcoming sixth episode, whether it airs on Sunday or next Wednesday, will feature the return of last week’s Queens, the Lambs. The bleating furballs will face off against two new competitors — Milkshake and Walrus — in the hopes of winning their second consecutive title. (See the judges’ the Lambs guesses.)

The panelists for Season 8 are the same as the previous seven seasons: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. As always, Nick Cannon is back as host of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show.