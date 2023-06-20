Will a comedian ever win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Now in its 18th season, NBC’s reality TV show “America’s Got Talent” has yet to anoint a comedian as a champion. Time and time again during auditions, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum declare that a stand-up comic they send through may finally win the show, but no hopeful has earned that title yet, begging the question: Will a comedian ever win?!

Three weeks into this year’s auditions, the panel of judges has advanced only two stand up comics, Orlando Leyba and Ahren Belisle. In his first audition, Orlando framed his set around the show “Yellowstone” and traditional ideas of masculinity. Ahren delivers his comedy through a text-to-speech app that he uses as a jumping off point for reeling the audience in to his jokes. Aside from stand up, the judges have also put through comedic acts like a dancing dinosaur Trex Flips, funny magician Mandy Muden, absurdist danger act Ray Wold, and hand fart musician Riccardo Pace.

In past seasons, stand up comics have proven to be the most successful on the show and have gotten closest to snatching the win. Tom Cotter was the first comedian to make it to runner-up status, placing second to champion Olate Dogs on season 7. His top placement set the stage for others to follow later: Taylor Williamson in second on season 8, Drew Lynch in second on season 10, Ryan Niemiller in third on season 14, and Josh Blue in third on season 16.

During the two “Champions” seasons of the show featuring artists from “AGT” as well as international franchises, a total of 11 comical acts contended, but only three made it out of the preliminaries. Preacher Lawson, who placed in the Top 10 during season 12, finished in second on “AGT: Champions” season 1. JJ Pantano (season 9 semi-finalist of “Australia’s Got Talent”) and Niemiller were eliminated in the semi-finals of “AGT: Champions” season 2. When “AGT: All-Stars” ran earlier this year, Mike E. Winfield (season 17 finalist) was the only comedian to make it to the Finals.

Among the competitors during the “Champions” and “All-Stars” iterations, Lost Voice Guy and Axel Blake represented “Britain’s Got Talent” as winning comedians. “BGT” recently crowned their third comedian champion Viggo Venn with season 16. Lawson from “AGT” competed in 2019’s “BGT: Champions” and although he advanced to the Finals, did not make the Top 3.

Do you think season 18 will produce the first ever comedian winner on “AGT”? Will it be one of the comics we’ve already seen or do you think we have yet to see the funniest act take the stage? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

