Will Poulter (‘Dopesick’) on telling a story of injustice where ‘the real villains got away with it’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

In preparing for his role on “Dopesick,” newly minted Emmy nominee Will Poulter became more and more disturbed at the origins of the opioid crisis in the U.S. with the more he learned about it. “It appears to be one thing on the surface and then as you drill deeper, you learn very quickly that this crisis was something that was engineered over a long period of time,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). In addition to what Purdue Pharma did in marketing OxyContin, the lack of accountability is also something that infuriated him. “You have to come to terms with the fact that not only is this a story of injustice, but it’s also one where the real villains largely got away with it.”

“Dopesick,” which streams on Hulu, is based on Beth Macy’s book and was developed for television by Emmy winner Danny Strong. The series details how Purdue Pharma developed OxyContin, marketed it as a non-addictive painkiller and aggressively pushed the drug on physicians across the country. Poulter portrays Billy Cutler, a pharmaceutical rep who helps introduce the drug to Dr. Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton), who starts prescribing it to the residents of his small Virginia mining town and subsequently becomes addicted to the drug himself. As the effects of OxyContin become harder to ignore, Billy finds himself having a deeper and deeper inner crisis about the role he’s played in how the drug has succeeded.

One of the most challenging aspects of Poulter’s performance was managing his character being between a rock and a hard place in terms of the trust he builds with Dr. Finnix and climbing the corporate ladder at Purdue. “Something he doesn’t reckon with soon enough is when he comes across information that reveals what the campaign behind the introduction of OxyContin was, which was a fraudulent campaign. He doesn’t take action right away.” He adds that this struggle came to its climax in the fifth episode. “I’m talking to Finnix and he’s in the rehabilitation facility, largely because of my actions and in that moment, I’m quite selfishly coming to him for a version of forgiveness.”

Last month, Poulter’s performance in “Dopesick” landed him his first career Emmy nomination in the Movie/Limited Supporting Actor category. While he is excited about the recognition for himself and the series as a whole, he likes to think about the bigger picture. “While the show is a piece of entertainment, it also speaks to a lot of largely irreversible injustice that was done against the American people and it’s important that we don’t allow something like that to happen again.” He thinks of it as fortunate that he got to play a role in changing the narrative about the issue. “And the awards are a lovely bonus to all of that and I’m very, very grateful.”

