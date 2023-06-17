William Stanford Davis (‘Abbott Elementary’): ‘I’m having more fun than it looks like I’m having’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m having more fun than it looks like I’m having,” declares William Stanford Davis about his role as eccentric janitor Mr. Johnson on “Abbott Elementary.” The role was a recurring character in the Emmy-winning comedy’s first season, but Davis was promoted to a series regular in its sophomore outing. The actor shared in the cast’s win for Best Comedy Ensemble at the 2023 SAG Awards. In an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby (watch above), Davis talks about the show’s success, Mr. Johnson’s mysterious background and how his training at the Actor’s Studio shaped his craft.

Davis only had a few key scenes in the show’s pilot episode, but even then the actor saw that there was something special about “Abbott.” “We kept saying ‘Man this looks like it’s going to be a hit.’ But we didn’t know it was going to be the phenomenon that it’s become,” he says. In the show’s second season, Davis argues that there’s a feeling of confidence amongst the ensemble cast. “I think we’ve all found our legs in terms of the rhythm and how the show moves,” he explains. “We just try to hit a home run whenever we can…but sometimes it’s a grand slam.”

Among those grand slams, argues Davis, was the season’s Halloween episode, “Candy Zombies,” where a student dresses up as Mr. Johnson. Davis began seeing posts on social media of children dressing up as Mr. Johnson in real life, goatee and all. “I got a little emotional when I saw that,” he says. “It was a real tribute not only to me, but to the writers and the show itself.”

In a subsequent episode, we see Mr. Johnson teaching an online class taken by Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), even referring to himself as “Dr. Johnson.” Davis won’t say for sure whether Mr. Johnson’s credentials are real, but says that the character’s mysterious nature is part of his appeal. “He’s not a one-dimensional character by any means,” argues Davis. “He’s been all over the world. He’s worked several different types of jobs. He could have a PhD. I think we’ll know that by the time the series ends, but I hope that’s a long time down the road.”

In addition to his acting work, Davis has also worked as an acting coach and teacher. Having been trained at the acclaimed Actors Studio — where his teachers included director Mark Rydell and Oscar winner Martin Landau — Davis argues that his work at the Studio forced him to value honing one’s craft over looking for success. “It’s a place where you can make mistakes,” he says. “It’s where you go to work on your craft and really challenge yourself and your scene partners to go to another level.” That devotion to craft is something Davis tries to impart on those he teaches or coaches. “Don’t worry about getting a job,” he argues. “Worry about making a fan out of the people that you go in the room to see, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do. I just try to goin, do the best work I can and leave it there.”

