Will Willie Nelson be the 15th inductee into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame?

Willie Nelson is a front-runner to be selected for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. If that happens, it will not be the first time that someone is inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville and the rock institution in Cleveland. In fact, he would be the 15th inductee into both halls. Nelson was voted into the country music museum back in 1993.

The list of 14 people so far only includes two women — Brenda Lee and Dolly Parton. The king of rock and roll — Elvis Presley — is among the group, along with solo singers Johnny Cash, Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bill Monroe, Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams. Instrumentalists are Chet Atkins and Floyd Cramer. Sun Records founder Sam Phillips is included along with two groups — the Everly Brothers and Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.

Tour our photo gallery above to find out more about each person and when they were inducted into each hall of fame.

