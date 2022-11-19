‘Women Talking’ cinematographer Luc Montpellier on his ‘epic’ approach to the story of women at a crossroads [Exclusive Video Interview]

For “Women Talking,” screenwriter-director Sarah Polley told cinematographer Luc Montpellier, “‘I want the imagery in this film to feel as epic and weighted as the decision that these women need to make based on their unwavering faith and them trying to figure out their future.” So “that’s what I was hoping the imagery would do is that it would give you this sense of weight that they have on their shoulders based on tradition, but that you’d still find a bit of hope.” We talked to Montpellier as part of our “Meet the Experts” film cinematographers panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Based on the novel by Miriam Toews, “Women Talking” tells the story of a Mennonite community whose women discover that they have been the victims of systemic abuse and gaslighting by the men of their colony. Eight women are chosen as representatives to decide how to respond: to stay and forgive the men, to stay and fight the men, or to leave the colony for their own safety.

Much of the film takes place in the hayloft where the women convene to discuss their options, “so we all knew that performance was going to be a huge part of this.” They shot “almost all of the interiors against blue screen so that we could hand over the set to Sarah and the cast.” And Montpellier’s camerawork was also used to accentuate the drama. The characters’ shifting opinions and points of view “essentially ended up guiding us as far as camera goes.”

And Polley wanted “to have frames filled with women’s faces at all times and that we very sparingly would go to a closeup,” hence the use of “super wide screen … It was almost like epic filmmaking, but in a very single location, because what was happening in the film was very epic to these women.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?