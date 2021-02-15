Leading Oscar contenders ineligible for Writers Guild of America Awards: ‘Mank,’ ‘Minari,’ ‘Nomadland,’ ‘The Father’ …

Only scripts written under the WGA guidelines or those of several international partners are allowed to vie for the Writers Guild of America Awards. This limited eligibility means that these precursor prizes, which reveals its roster for the 2021 WGA Awards on February 16, are not the most reliable barometer of the eventual Oscar nominees and winners. Indeed, in the past 11 years only 73 of the Writers Guild of America Awards nominees have numbered among the 110 screenplays that reaped Academy Awards bids.

Among those ineligible for consideration this year are some of the leading Oscar contenders, including the original screenplays for “Mank” and “Minari” and the adapted screenplays for “The Father,” “The Life Ahead” and “Nomadland.”

Other original scripts that aren’t eligible include those for “Ammonite,” “The Assistant,” “Farewell Amor,” “Herself,” “Ordinary Love,” “Supernova” and “The Climb.”

And other adaptations out of the running include “Blithe Spirit,” “Hope Gap,” “Martin Eden,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” “Pieces of a Woman” and “Radioactive.”

And, as usual, animated features are not eligible for consideration which rules out bids by, among others, “Onward” and “Soul.”

