Wunmi Mosaku (‘We Own This City’): ‘Surviving in a world that is imbalanced and unkind and cruel’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Wunmi Mosaku takes on another challenging new role in the HBO limited series “We Own This City.” Based on the real-life investigation into the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, the series marks the latest collaboration of David Simon and George Pelecanos. Mosaku plays attorney Nicole Steele, a fictional character who leads the investigation into the BPD. “She kind of feels like the audience member,” says the actress in an exclusive new webchat for Gold Derby. “The questions that she was asking, I was asking, the feelings that were being drummed up in me were the same feelings that were being drummed up in her.” Watch the video interview above.

Throughout the series, we see Nicole hitting the pavement to find the truth about the Gun Trace Task Force. From the police chief to a local poet, any one resident has the potential to reveal what’s really going on. “She’s not afraid to pivot,” explains Mosaku. “She’s not afraid of the truth, and her morality being questioned and making the right decision for her.” Many of her scenes involve her character actively listening, communicating her thought process to the audience without saying a word. “It’s really not an easy thing to do, to just listen,” the actress admits. “There is something of letting the audience know that things are hitting, and hitting you, and there are feelings happening, and you have to make sure that your listening doesn’t look completely passive.”

One key scene that defines Nicole is in the very first episode, when she tells an associate that she is angry at the injustice, but she does not let it become her “everything.” As Mosaku observes, this kind of perspective allows her to find balance in an unjust world. “It’s about survival, and surviving in a world that is imbalanced and unkind and cruel,” she states. “I think you need that distance in order to be productive and proactive and also enjoy what you do have, all the good things that are around too, but it’s hard.” Even in doing “We Own This City,” Mosaku found that she had to ground herself when she was away from the set by connecting with family and friends, after being immersed in such a distressing story.

“We Own This City” is the latest in a string of fascinating, varied work for Mosaku, including “His House,” a British film for which she was nominated for a BAFTA, HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and the Disney+ Marvel series “Loki.” The actress has been amazed by the opportunities she has received over the last five years, and she’s hopeful for the future. “This is not what I imagined but I’m so, so happy that this is where I’m at right now, and who knows what tomorrow holds.”

