Yam Yam, Carolyn and Carson (‘Survivor 44’) reunite to talk Tika, celebrate Emmys: ‘Vote for us!’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When “Survivor” found itself nominated at this year’s Emmys in the Best Competition Program category (for the first time in 17 years), no one was more excited than the Tika Three. This fan-favorite alliance from “Survivor 44” is made up of winner Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, finalist Carolyn Wiger and fourth-place finisher Carson Garrett, aka the “Three Stooges.” Amazingly, Yam Yam “manifested” this Emmy Award nomination last summer while speaking with host/producer Jeff Probst on the island during filming. “Jeff laughed it off, and it happened!” Carson explains. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Survivor” has won seven total Emmys through the years: four for Probst as Best Reality Host (2008-11), plus one each for Best Cinematography (2010), Best Sound Mixing (2001) and Best Non-Fiction Program (2001) — the latter being a “Special Class” award that was handed out before the current competition category was established.

“I did not even know that it had been that long,” Carolyn readily admits about the large gap of time between series nominations. Fun fact: Carson was only four years old (!) the last time CBS’s reality TV show was nominated in the main category. For the 2023 Emmy Awards, “Survivor 43” and “Survivor 44” are nominated for Best Competition Program, Best Cinematography and Best Picture Editing.

When I ask the Tika Three if they have anything they’d like to say to Emmy voters, Yam Yam exclaims, “Vote for us! … When you’re voting for the best, you have to take into account all of the components. Some people just vote because they like the characters, and I think Season 44 had amazing characters. Some people want to vote for the best host, and Jeff is an amazing host. Some people vote because it’s a pretty set and ‘Survivor’ is gorgeous, it has the best production.” And Carson chimes in, “Please! We want to bring the title back to the ‘Survivor’ team.”

Yam Yam knows a thing or two about successful campaigning — he took home the $1 million check by a 7-1-0 jury vote over Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Carolyn (read our finale recap). But the Puerto Rico native hasn’t yet figured out what he’ll do with his earnings. “I have it in a bank account,” he confesses. “I haven’t spent one penny. But I think everybody’s saying property, you know? I don’t know, maybe that’s a good idea.”

Even though Carolyn and Carson didn’t win the grand prize, they were still awarded special money amounts by “Survivor” superfan Sia (along with Lauren Harpe). And they recently got invited to the music superstar’s house to spend some time with her. “You’re there, you see her face-to-face, and she’s so kind and so amazing,” Carolyn reveals. Carson adds that it’s been the “best year” of his entire life because his favorite show is “Survivor” and his favorite singer is Sia. “Even the fact that I can text her now, I’m like, what is life?!” he wonders aloud.

Also in our exclusive video interview, Yam Yam, Carolyn and Carson open up about how they deal with online haters, what they think about their Tika tribe member Bruce Perreault appearing on “Survivor 45” after his medevac from “Survivor 44,” and which past seasons and former winners are their personal favorites. All episodes of Season 44 can now be streamed on Paramount Plus.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions