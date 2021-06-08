Yan Miles (‘The Crown’ editor) on Princess Diana’s intro to the Royal Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I tend to cut with my heart and my instinct,” declares Emmy-winning editor Yan Miles (“Sherlock”) about editing “Fairytale,” the emotional third episode of the acclaimed fourth season of Netflix’s flagship drama “The Crown.” The episode introduces the audience to the compelling season-long story arc of the iconic Princess Diana, perhaps the most anticipated character on the show to date. “That’s kind of how I approach anything,” he says. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Netflix’s flagship drama “The Crown” was created by Oscar, Emmy and Tony-nominated writer Peter Morgan. The series’ current cast debuted in 2019 for its third season, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman replacing Emmy winner Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies stepping in for Matt Smith as Prince Phillip, Helena Bonham Carter replacing Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret, and a raft of new characters joining the fold like Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne.

After three seasons in which “The Crown” focused on the earlier years of the Queen’s reign as monarch, the series returned late last year as the beloved royal family continued to evolve and age over time. Season 4 premiered to rapturous reviews stateside (it got an impressive 97% “certified fresh” rating at Rotten Tomatoes), introducing relative newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and previous Emmy and SAG Award winner Gillian Anderson as UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher, both of whom recently dominated (along with the show itself and co-star O’Connor) at the recent Golden Globes, SAGs and Critics Choice Awards.

In “Fairytale,” the third episode of season 4, a reluctant Charles complies with the wishes of his family by proposing to ingenue Diana Spencer. The future princess moves into Buckingham Palace amid the expected media frenzy, and finds her life turned upside down with endless princess training, debilitating loneliness and the specter of Charles’ true love Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell) lurking in the background. The Queen persuades her heir to focus on his duty, with the promise that happiness will follow, leading to the couple going ahead with the marriage while the nation watches on in adoration.

“It’s the history everyone’s been waiting for,” Miles says of the period drama that has finally arrived at the 1980s by the time we hit season 4. “The fashion, the music and everything,” he adds. “It was kind of fascinating how young she was and how naive and beautiful and innocent,” he says about the young Diana portrayed in the episode. “That’s what struck me the most.”

