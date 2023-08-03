Yana Gorskaya and Dane McMaster (‘What We Do In the Shadows’ editors): Episode ‘Go Flip Yourself’ was our ‘love letter to reality television’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was our little ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ love letter to reality television,” declares producer, director and editor Yana Gorskaya on the eighth episode of “What We Do In the Shadows” Season 4, “Go Flip Yourself.” The madcap installment affectionately pays homage to the reality television format, shot and edited in the same style as countless other home renovation shows. The gamble has obviously paid dividends, as Gorskaya and fellow editor Dane McMaster have scored a second consecutive nomination in the Best Single-Camera Comedy Series Editing category for the standout episode. Watch our exclusive video interview with Gorskaya and McMaster above.

“What We Do in the Shadows” was created by nine-time Emmy nominee Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”), with Emmy- nominated producer Paul Simms serving as showrunner. The mockumentary horror comedy series is based on the 2014 film of the same name written by Clement and Oscar winner and Emmy nominee Taika Waititi, about three vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), their long-suffering human “familiar” Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and “energy vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), who spawned a baby version of himself at the end of last season, becoming “Baby Colin,” who rapidly grows into an insufferable teenager and farcical adult. The gang go about their daily (or more accurately nightly) lives with a camera crew following their every move, as they struggle to keep up with the duties and responsibilities of life in suburban modern-day New York.

After parting ways at the end of last season, Season 4 opens with the vampires returning to Staten Island to restore their dilapidated mansion that is on the verge of total collapse. As Nandor continues his eternal search for love, Nadja launches the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area and Laszlo struggles to raise Baby Colin. In the eighth episode, a film crew from popular TV series “Go Flip Yourself” show up unannounced at their doorstep to give their home a much-needed (and televised) makeover. Gorskaya, who also directed the episode, was thrilled with the prospect of editing the episode, as a standalone tribute to home makeover reality TV shows. “It was a Herculean episode for editorial,” she explains. “This was basically creating an entirely new language and we wanted to do it as authentically as possible. It took just an enormous amount of effort and care and I think at least other editors we hoped would recognize that. It was a ball-buster! It was so hard. And we loved doing it!”

