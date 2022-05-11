‘Yellowjackets’ costume designer Marie Schley on the specific fashion of the ’90s [Exclusive Video Interview]

Emmy-winning costume designer Marie Schley was responsible for finding looks for two very different eras for the new Showtime drama “Yellowjackets.” With the series flashing back and forth between the 1990s and the 2020s, Schley got to play around with current fashion as well as what is now considered period attire. The ’90s were a rebellious time, and it was key to reflect that in the teen girls who populate that decade’s storyline. But as Schley points out, teen girls expressed themselves in differing ways. “It’s like riot girls and that kind of idea of girl power is blossoming at that moment in time,” says Schley in an exclusive new webchat for Gold Derby. “But, nevertheless, as you see in our cast, there’s lots of different types of girls.” Watch the video interview above.

The series jumps between the teenage versions of Shauna, Taissa, Natalie and Misty, who survive a plane crash with their soccer teammates and try to live in the wilderness, and their adult lives after returning to civilization. For all four of the main characters, it was important to establish a consistent look between both the teen and adult versions, like Shauna’s muted tones, Taissa’s commanding vibe, Natalie’s rocker chic and Misty’s nerdiness. “One of the challenges of the show obviously has been always to take these two very different actors and try to make it believable that they’re both the same person,” she explains. Their fashion could either evolve or stay somewhat consistent over time depending on the character.

Schley and her team get to be more inventive in the wilderness scenes, where we see the girls having assembled their own clothing and face masks, not only to survive but to express themselves individually. From the beginning, it was important to “underline that this is a story about women surviving in the wilderness and their own personal wilderness,” notes Schley, crafting items like a veil as a symbol traditionally identified with women. Additionally, she states, “We took furs and scraps of clothing and we wove them, like you would learn at camp,” to create an authentic look.

Another fun element for Schley has been watching the fan response to “Yellowjackets,” including the various theories about what certain symbols mean and how it all relates to what’s really happening in the wilderness. We have repeatedly seen butterflies worn by different characters, while other items of clothing were more direct in foreshadowing, like Lottie wearing a coat made of rabbit fur, which predicts the group’s future endeavors in the wild. “We had fun planting those things so it’s fun that people found them and are taking them to the next level,” admits Schley. “Some of the theories are really out there, and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of good, maybe we should do that!'”

