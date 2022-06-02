Making of ‘Yellowstone’: Special roundtable panel with 5 top crafts artisans [Exclusive Video Interview]

The number 1 show on TV is “Yellowstone,” as the Paramount Network blockbuster keeps breaking records and shattering hearts. And while the neo-Western’s superb fourth season still basks in widespread praise, cast and crew have already assembled, back in production for its highly anticipated fifth season which will debut on November 13.

To celebrate the acclaimed fourth season, watch our special 40-minute “Making of” roundtable discussion with five key behind-the-scenes crafts artistans — costume designer Johnetta Boone, Emmy-nominated set decorator Carla Curry, editor Gary D. Roach, A.C.E., stunt coordinator Jason Rodriguez and Emmy-winning production designer Cary White. Together they are joined by Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria for a memorable Q&A. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Yellowstone” was created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan (“Hell or High Water”), about a powerful Montana ranching family under constant threat by politicians, developers and the neighboring Native American reservation. Oscar, Emmy and SAG Award winner Kevin Costner (“Dances With Wolves,” “Hatfields & McCoys”) stars as family patriarch John Dutton, with Luke Grimes co-starring as favorite son Kaycee alongside TV siblings Kelly Reilly as the ruthless Beth and Wes Bentley as the black sheep Jamie, with Cole Hauser playing Rip, the Duttons’ honorary adopted son and Beth’s lover.

The epic saga’s fourth season premiere was watched by a staggering 8.38 million live viewers, breaking ratings records as cable’s most watched episode of any series since 2018. Just like its viewership, the critical response to the show has also built steadily over the years, with its fourth season garnering an impressive 86% “fresh” rating at Rotten Tomatoes, claiming nominations so far this year from the producers guild, art directors guild, the Cinema Audio Society (where it won for sound mixing) and a SAG Award nomination for Best Drama Ensemble.

The vast, gorgeously rendered Montana landscapes on “Yellowstone” belie the harsh, violent world that the Duttons operate within. It’s like “The Sopranos” meets “Lonesome Dove,” exploring similar themes and evoking that same Wild West spirit last seen in TV Western award-magnets like “Deadwood,” “Justified” and “Westworld.” Alongside its epic story-lines focusing on legacy, loyalty, honor and vengeance, the show boasts stunning production and costume design, tension-packed editing and breathtaking stunts, which should likely garner some Emmy love for the show from the TV academy’s below-the-line branches.

“Season 4 for me will be very memorable just because of the chaotic nature that COVID brought upon us,” Curry declares. “But, it was a lot of fun! I always enjoy being with my peeps,” she adds. “Don’t forget that besides COVID, we’d moved the show to Montana,” White interjects. “That was kind of fun! Yeah, that was a lot of fun,” Curry adds. “For me, having been on seasons 1 through 4, season 4 was so much fun because they seem to get better and better with Taylor’s writing,” Roach proclaims, adding, “I mean, it never ceases to amaze me the brilliance of that guy!” Rodriguez wholeheartedly agrees, admitting that “as a stunt coordinator, season 4 was great. The first four episodes, I think we killed probably 30 or 40 guys with gun fights, throwing people off cliffs. It was all about revenge and it was just action, action, action!” Boone agrees that the show exceeded all expectations last season, becoming more popular than ever, noting that “it transcends so many demographics. It’s amazing when we’re outside of Montana and people that live a regular city life in the big city like New York or LA, they’re just as hooked on the show as the natives to the community that we’re filming in — and maybe even more so!”

