Yeti (‘The Masked Singer’) performances ranked worst to best

The fourth (and final) wild card on “The Masked Singer” Season 5 was Yeti, a creature so ferocious “he makes the Abominable Snowman look like Frosty the Snowman,” joked host Nick Cannon. This white-furred snow-beast was first unleashed on the Wednesday, April 14 episode and was instantly called the “new favorite” to win by panelist Ken Jeong. Hmm, those are strong words indeed. With Yeti admitting he only comes “out of hiding for a mammoth reason,” it’s clear this is a megastar celebrity … but which one?

Below, see all of Yeti’s “The Masked Singer” performances ranked worst to best. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it throughout the season.

Here is how Yeti describes himself in his own words: “As a Yeti, I only come out of hiding for a mammoth reason and here it’s to be a wild force to be reckoned with. So watch your step. Where I come from, too many Yetis become monsters, but I had a secret weapon: a village of warrior women who were always there to show me the way. Having them as motivators and teachers was golden and made me the Abominable gentleman I am today. Knowing these warriors have my back gave me the confidence to go for the mountaintop when others wouldn’t even dare. Yetis are usually chased from the village, but I was raised by it. Being here is a thank-you to them. And you know they saved the best wild card for the last, yeah.”

Ken’s fellow panelist Jenny McCarthy agreed that they had “a front-runner on our hands” when it came to Yeti. After his performance, Ken noted, “It kind of blows my mind because just when we had our front-runners circled, Yeti just comes in and changes the game. You are the front-runner. That’s how good you are. Outstanding!” Is it possible that this talented snowman can come in so late in the competition and win the whole thing? Stranger things have happened.

3 “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock

Spicy 6 Episode — May 5, 2021

2. “If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition

Group A, Round 3 — April 14, 2021

1. “Lonely” by Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

Super 8 Episode — April 21, 2021

