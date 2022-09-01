10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Guest Actor: Four were recognized for hosting ‘SNL’

Since 2009, a total of 22 men have received Emmy nominations for guest hosting or making special appearances on “Saturday Night Live.” Four of them – Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon, Dave Chappelle, and Eddie Murphy – have succeeded in taking home the Best Comedy Guest Actor award, and the first three have each done so twice. The performer who joined this nominee group most recently is stand-up comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael, who completed his first SNL hosting gig in April 2022.

At 34, Carmichael was the eighth youngest individual to serve as emcee during SNL’s 47th season, with the most youthful of all being 20-year-old singer Billie Eilish. His Emmy nomination makes him the 10th youngest competitor in his category’s history. Seven of the nine younger men on the list were also added during the 21st century, and three were also recognized for hosting SNL

The television academy has recognized the work of guest actors on continuing comedy programs since the 18th Emmys ceremony in 1966. The award’s inaugural recipient was Don Knotts (“The Andy Griffith Show”), while the most recent was Chappelle. The honor has been bestowed on an annual basis since 1993 and was occasionally awarded before then.

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Carmichael on the list of 10 youngest Best Comedy Guest Actor Emmy nominees. This list also factors in nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards, since guests on continuing variety series now compete here.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?