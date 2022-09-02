10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Guest Actress: List includes four Oscar winners

By the mid 1990s, tricenarian comedian Tracey Ullman already had eight Primetime Emmy nominations and three wins to her name for having written, produced, and starred on her own variety sketch show. Her first victory for a different program came in 1993 for her guest appearance on the first season of the CBS sitcom “Love & War.” As Dava Levine, an eccentric ex-girlfriend of lead character Jack Stein (Jay Thomas), she was responsible for bringing the series its first of two Emmy wins.

This nomination kicked off a seven-year streak for Ullman during which she competed for at least one Emmy per year. She was 33 years old when she received the initial bid, making her the fourth youngest woman to have ever been recognized for a comedic guest appearance. Nearly three decades later, she has fallen to 10th place on the list, with two younger actresses having surpassed her within the last decade.

The television academy has recognized the work of guest actresses on continuing comedy programs since the 16th Emmys ceremony in 1964. The award’s inaugural recipient was Cloris Leachman (“Cher” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”), while the most recent was Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”). The honor has been bestowed on an annual basis since 1993 and was occasionally awarded before then.

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Ullman on the list of 10 youngest Best Comedy Guest Actress Emmy nominees. This list also factors in nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards, since guests on continuing variety series now compete here.

