10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Supporting Actor: List includes three ‘SNL’ players

When “Saturday Night Live” premiered in 1975, its initial cast consisted of seven “Not Ready for Prime Time Players”: Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, and Gilda Radner. Five of these performers, whose average age was 28, were nominated for acting Emmys during their original tenures on the sketch show, and Chase and Radner pulled off one win each. Belushi was a double nominee on his first of three outings and went home with a writing award, which he shared with Aykroyd and 11 others.

Belushi earned his first of two acting nominations for SNL when he was 28 years old. He was recognized in the Best Variety/Music Supporting Actor category, which no longer exists and has essentially been absorbed by the Best Comedy Supporting Actor one. Compared to the men who had been nominated across both categories at the time, he was the third youngest of all. Over four decades later, he has moved to 10th place on that list, with the only comedic featured male child nominee having joined in the meantime.

The television academy has recognized the work of supporting actors on continuing comedy programs since the sixth Emmys ceremony in 1954. The award’s inaugural recipient was Art Carney (“The Jackie Gleason Show”), while the most recent was Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”).

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Belushi on the list of 10 youngest Best Comedy Supporting Actor Emmy nominees. All other nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards were factored into this list as well, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

