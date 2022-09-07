10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Supporting Actress: List includes overall youngest acting competitor

Following appearances on “Cagney & Lacey,” “Thirtysomething,” and “Webster,” 22-year-old Faith Ford landed her first regular TV series role on the CBS sitcom “Murphy Brown.” As one of seven original cast members, she played Corky Sherwood, a young news reporter whose cheerful personality often clashed with that of the titular Brown (Candice Bergen), her older, much more cynical colleague. Over the course of 10 seasons, the role brought Ford five Best Comedy Supporting Actress Emmy nominations.

Ford’s first bid was one of 11 that the show earned in 1989 for its inaugural season. At 24, she was the ninth youngest actress to ever compete in her category, and she now ranks just one spot lower. Including Ford, all 10 of the women on the list were added to it prior to 1994, with three having been under 20 and one having received her bid before turning 10.

The television academy has recognized the work of supporting actresses on continuing comedy programs since the sixth Emmys ceremony in 1954. The award’s inaugural recipient was Vivian Vance (“I Love Lucy”), while the most recent was Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Ford on the list of 10 youngest Best Comedy Supporting Actress Emmy nominees. This list also factors in nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

