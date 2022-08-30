10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best Drama Guest Actor: Which former record holder barely makes the cut now?

Within a single week in April 1964, CBS’s “East Side/West Side” concluded its one-season run and racked up eight Primetime Emmy nominations. The show, which starred George C. Scott as a New York City social worker, was reportedly cancelled due to its sensitive subject matter making it non-advertiser-friendly. Nonetheless, it was recognized by Emmy voters as one of the best drama series of the year and snagged a prize for its direction. Scott was also nominated for his role, as were guest performers James Earl Jones and Diana Sands.

Jones (33) and Sands (29) appeared together on the episode “Who Do You Kill?” as a young Harlem couple struggling to support themselves and their baby girl. At the time, the two of them were some of the youngest actors to have contended for Emmys, with Jones having been the youngest male guest performer ever recognized. Nearly 60 years later, he ranks as the 10th youngest, with five more youthful men having joined the group in the last decade.

The television academy has recognized the work of guest actors on continuing drama programs since the 14th Emmys ceremony in 1962. The award’s inaugural recipient was Jack Klugman (“The Defenders”), while the most recent was Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”). The honor has been bestowed on an annual basis since 1993 and was awarded occasionally before then.

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Jones on the list of 10 youngest Best Drama Guest Actor Emmy nominees.

