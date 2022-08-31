10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best Drama Guest Actress: List includes the guest categories’ only child competitor

In the fall of 2021, the Korean drama series “Squid Game” took the world by storm and rapidly became Netflix’s most-watched program of all time with a first-month viewing hours total of 1.65 billion. It went on to receive 14 Emmy nominations for its first season, including five across four performance categories. Its sole guest acting representative was Lee Yoo-mi, who appears in one-third of the first batch of episodes as one of 456 desperate people participating in a deadly competition.

Lee earned this recognition for her portrayal of Player 240 (Ji-yeong) less than one week before her 28th birthday. This immediately made her the 10th youngest woman ever nominated in the Best Drama Guest Actress category. Three of the younger actresses on the list were added after 2014, with one being the only child ever included in any comedy or drama guest lineup.

The television academy has recognized the work of guest actresses on continuing drama programs since the seventh Emmys ceremony in 1955. The award’s inaugural recipients were Glenda Farrell and Kim Stanley (“Ben Casey”), while the most recent was Claire Foy (“The Crown”). The honor has been bestowed on an annual basis since 1993 and was awarded occasionally before then.

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Lee on the list of 10 youngest Best Drama Guest Actress Emmy nominees.

