10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best Drama Supporting Actress: Four competed as teenagers

Just four years after making her small screen acting debut on FX’s “The Americans,” Julia Garner landed her first regular role on a continuing series as Ruth Langmore on “Ozark.” Her Best Drama Supporting Actress Emmy wins for the Netflix show in 2019 and 2020 made her the category’s seventh and youngest back-to-back champ. Her six predecessors, all of whom were at least 16 years her senior, were Ellen Corby (“The Waltons”), Nancy Marchand (“Lou Grant”), Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere”), Allison Janney (“The West Wing”), Blythe Danner (“Huff”), and Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”).

Garner’s first victory at age 25 also made her the fourth youngest person to ever triumph in her category. At the time, she also ranked as its ninth-youngest nominee, and has since been bumped to 10th place. Included among the nine younger actresses on the list are two of her 2019 competitors as well as three child stars.

The television academy has recognized the work of supporting actresses on continuing drama programs since the 11th Emmys ceremony in 1959. The award’s inaugural recipient was Barbara Hale (“Perry Mason”), while the most recent was Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”).

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Garner on the list of 10 youngest Best Drama Supporting Actress Emmy nominees.

