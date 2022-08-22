10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Actor: List includes two former teen stars

Within the first decade of his acting career, John Ritter played roles on over 20 TV series, including “The Waltons,” “M*A*S*H,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” In 1977, he landed his first regular lead part as Jack Tripper on ABC’s “Three’s Company,” which went on to rank as one of the top 10 programs for six of its eight seasons. As a young chef sharing an apartment with two women, Ritter received three Best Comedy Actor Emmy nominations and triumphed on his final outing in 1984.

Ritter’s first bid came in 1978, the same year that “Three’s Company” earned its only Best Comedy Series nomination. At 29, he was the category’s third youngest nominee, but has since fallen to 10th place. Of the seven younger actors who have added their names to the list in the last four decades, two were nominated before turning 16.

The television academy has recognized the work of lead actors on continuing comedy programs since the sixth Emmys ceremony in 1954. The award’s inaugural recipient was Donald O’Connor (“The Colgate Comedy Hour”), while the most recent was Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Ritter on the list of 10 youngest Best Comedy Actor Emmy nominees. This list also factors in nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

