10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor: Which two 2020 contenders make the cut?

With the 2020 Netflix limited series “Hollywood,” Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy set out to rewrite the story of the film industry’s Golden Age by giving voices to people who did not have them at the time. Modern ways of thinking regarding racial equality and LGBTQ representation were applied to the old-fashioned studio system with the idea that its oppressive power structure deserved to be dismantled. One of the main storylines involved Rock Hudson (Jake Picking) coming to terms with his homosexuality much sooner than he did in real life and openly dating an aspiring screenwriter named Archie Coleman (Jeremy Pope). Pope’s breakthrough performance earned wide acclaim and ultimately brought the series one of its dozen Emmy nominations.

At 28, Pope was the youngest performer recognized for his work on the series by 19 years. One year later, he still ranks as the 10th youngest competitor in the history of the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor category. Of the nine younger actors who place higher than him, two earned their bids before turning 18, with one being the fourth youngest champion in any acting category.

The television academy has recognized the work of lead actors on non-continuing programs since the seventh Emmys ceremony in 1955. The award’s inaugural recipient was Robert Cummings (“12 Angry Men”), while the most recent was Ewan McGregor (“Halston”).

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Pope on the list of 10 youngest Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor Emmy nominees.

