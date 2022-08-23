10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Actress: Three have been on the list since the 1960s

Before she began her five-season tenure as the star of “That Girl” in 1965, 27-year-old Marlo Thomas (daughter of small screen legend Danny Thomas) had appeared on more than a dozen TV programs. She ultimately earned four Best Comedy Actress Emmy nominations for the ABC sitcom and thus became the fifth woman to amass as many bids in the category for a single series, after Gracie Allen (“The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show”), Lucille Ball (“I Love Lucy” and “The Lucy Show”), Donna Reed (“The Donna Reed Show”), and Elizabeth Montgomery (“Bewitched”).

At the time of her first nomination in 1967, Thomas was the third youngest female comedy lead contender ever. Each of her four eventual losses in the category was to an actress at least three years her senior. Over the course of nearly six decades, she has fallen to 10th place on the list of youngest nominees, with two of the newer entrants having won the award before turning 29.

The television academy has recognized the work of lead actresses on continuing comedy programs since the sixth Emmys ceremony in 1954. The award’s inaugural recipient was Eve Arden (“Our Miss Brooks”), while the most recent was Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Thomas on the list of 10 youngest Best Comedy Actress Emmy nominees. This list also factors in nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

