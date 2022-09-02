10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress: Four were recognized as children

In 1977, Lewis Arquette (41) and his daughter, Rosanna Arquette (18), both made their TV acting debuts, with him appearing on an episode of “Alice” and her playing a role in the movie “Having Babies II.” Six years later, she became the first member of her family to earn Emmy recognition with her lead performance in the NBC film “The Executioner’s Song,” which told the true story of Gary Gilmore (Tommy Lee Jones) and his demands to be executed for committing double murder. Arquette played Nicole Baker, a young single mother who dated Gilmore shortly before the killings.

Arquette received her nomination five days before her 24th birthday, making her the fifth youngest woman to compete for the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress award at the time. In the nearly four decades since, she has dropped to 10th place on the list. Of the nine younger actresses who rank higher than her, four earned their bids before turning 17, and six were also recognized for portrayals of real-life figures.

The television academy has recognized the work of lead actresses on non-continuing programs since the seventh Emmys ceremony in 1955. The award’s inaugural recipient was Judith Anderson (“Macbeth”), while the most recent was Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”).

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Arquette on the list of 10 youngest Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress Emmy nominees.

