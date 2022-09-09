10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor: List includes overall youngest male acting champ

During his nearly 50-year career, English actor David Threlfall has received a single Primetime Emmy nomination for his supporting performance on the 1982 limited series “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby.” He appeared in all four parts of this filmed stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’s 1839 book as Smike, a simple young man who the titular hero takes on as a traveling companion. The program was nominated for a total of seven Emmys in 1983 and ultimately won the top prize of Best Limited Series.

Threlfall was 10 weeks away from turning 30 when he picked up his Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor bid. This made him the fourth youngest man to ever contend for the award, and he now ranks 10th on the list almost four decades later. Four of the nine younger actors were added to the group after 2015, and three earned their nominations before turning 18. The one who has sat atop the list for half a century is the youngest male acting winner in any category.

The television academy has recognized the work of supporting actors on non-continuing programs since the eighth Emmys ceremony in 1956. The award’s inaugural recipient was Albert Paulsen (“One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich”), while the most recent was Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”).

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Threlfall on the list of 10 youngest Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor Emmy nominees.

