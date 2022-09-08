10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor: Which recordbreaker barely makes the list?

Since 1980, Ed Asner has held the record for most Primetime Emmy wins by a male actor, having triumphed three times for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” twice for “Lou Grant,” and once each for “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Roots.” With 10 additional bids to his name, he also ranks as one of the most-nominated performers in Emmy history, having earned recognition in seven different categories. Throughout the later part of his career, he frequently played roles on Christmas-themed TV programs, including half a dozen appearances as Santa Claus.

Three decades after his “Roots” victory, Asner received a second Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor nomination for “The Christmas Card,” in which he plays the father of a woman who falls in love with a soldier who received the titular card from her while in Afghanistan. At 77, he was the eighth oldest nominee in the category’s history, and now ranks two spots lower.

The television academy has recognized the work of supporting actors on non-continuing programs since the eighth Emmys ceremony in 1956. The award’s inaugural recipient was Albert Paulsen (“One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich”), while the most recent was Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”).

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Asner on the list of 10 oldest Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor Emmy nominees.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?