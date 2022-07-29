10 youngest Emmy winners of Best Comedy Supporting Actress: Which trailblazer barely makes the list?

In the fall of 1985, two months after CBS’ “The Jeffersons” ended its 11-season run, principal cast member Marla Gibbs migrated to NBC to star in a new sitcom entitled “227.” The series was popular in its own right and lasted five seasons with Gibbs as its lead, but it became clear early on that its main draw was Jackée Harry’s vivacious supporting performance as Sandra Clark. Harry earned the show its only two Emmy nominations and was named the Best Comedy Supporting Actress of 1987, making her the category’s first Black victor.

Harry was honored for her work in the second season episode “Washington Affair,” in which Clark attends a dinner party on the arm of a Congressman and finds herself in a battle for his affections when another guest takes a liking to him. Though she was just 31 at the time of her win, seven younger supporting actresses had already prevailed, including two under 25. Over three decades later, Harry has moved to 10th place on the list.

Since 1954, a total of 43 actresses have won Emmys for their supporting roles on continuing comedy programs, beginning with Vivian Vance (“I Love Lucy”). 14 of the winners have prevailed two or more times.

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Harry on the list of 10 youngest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy winners. This list also factors in winners of the now-retired variety performance awards, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

