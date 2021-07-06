10 youngest Emmy winners of Best Drama Actor: Second-ever champ still makes the list

Decades before Prohibition agent Eliot Ness’s posthumous memoir, “The Untouchables,” was adapted into the successful feature film, it served as the basis for a 1959 “Desilu Playhouse” episode that led to a four-season series on ABC. 40-year-old Oscar nominee Robert Stack (“Written on the Wind”) was chosen to portray Ness, despite the fact that the agent was only 29 when the real Untouchables team was disbanded in 1932.

Stack’s performance in the inaugural season brought him a Best Drama Actor Emmy, making him the category’s second winner. At 41, he also ranked as the youngest among all dramatic lead winners for the following half-dozen years. Over half a century later, he still numbers among the 10 most youthful leading men.

Since 1959, a total of 40 actors have won for their lead roles on continuing drama programs, beginning with Raymond Burr (“Perry Mason”). Including Burr, 11 of the winners have bagged two or more trophies.

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Stack on the list of 10 youngest Best Drama Actor Emmy winners.

