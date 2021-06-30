10 youngest Emmy winners of Best Drama Actress: The last five champs are half the list

In 2017, freshman series “The Handmaid’s Tale” stormed the Primetime Emmys by taking eight prizes, including Best Drama Series. Castmates Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, and Elisabeth Moss all bagged trophies, marking the first instance of a series conquering all three female drama acting categories in a single year. Moss was the first Best Drama Actress champion to win for her show’s inaugural season since Claire Danes (“Homeland”) did so five years earlier.

Moss was honored for her work in the first season finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in which her character, a slave in a dystopian imagining of America, begins to stand up against her oppressors in the wake of receiving life-changing news. At 35, she became one of the youngest victors in the history of her category. Indeed, the last five consecutive winners constitute half of the 10 most youthful ones here, with Moss currently filling the final slot after first entering at seventh place.

Since 1955, a total of 31 actresses have won for their lead roles on continuing drama programs, beginning with Loretta Young (“The Loretta Young Show”). Including Young, 15 of the winners have bagged two or more trophies.

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Moss on the list of 10 youngest Best Drama Actress Emmy winners.

